AFCON 2021: Guinea-Bissau – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

It is a simple enough motivational tactic, not that the Djurtus should need it. They are a pretty decent side, and have proven a match for most mid-level African opposition over the last couple of years. They came through to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in second place with nine points in Group I behind Senegal, gaining the decisive victory on the final day of qualifying over close challenger Congo, who they hammered 3-0 (with all of their front three scoring) to advance. Of their eight matches in 2021, Guinea-Bissau only lost twice, both to Morocco.

Guinea-Bissau are 24th in Africa per the latest FIFA rankings, and 106th overall in the world.

The history

Pulse Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau have only qualified for the AFCON twice previously, in 2017 and 2019. On both occasions, they were mostly engaging to watch, but they exited in the Group Stage, and have yet to win a game at the tournament in their history.

The coach and tactical approach

The experienced Baciro Cande is in his second spell in charge of the national team, and has been in the post since 2016. That stability has translated into a solid playing style that is built on breaking quickly from a mid to deep block, often in 4-3-3 but lately incorporating a back three for difficult matches.

If there is a concern though, it is that Guinea-Bissau are not quite solid enough at the back even with their preference for a deeper press.

Key players

Pulse Nigeria

Piqueti is a lively forward who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia. Capable of filling roles all across the front three, he nevertheless thrives in transitions and counter attacking openings, and scored one of the standout goals of that year’s competition back in 2017.

Defensive midfielder Alfa Semedo is a stud in the middle of the park, combining strong tackling with the ability to advance up the pitch with the ball at his feet, and is integral to the timing of their press.

Young player

Reims midfielder Moreto Cassama is a deep-lying midfielder who excels at taking the ball off the defence and moving his side up the pitch. Daring in possession and with a good passing range, his positional discipline could be key against some of the group’s brighter lights.

Probable lineup

Jonas Mendes; Nanu, Opa Sangatte, Marcelo Djalo, Fali Cande; Jaquite, Alfa Semedo, Moreto Cassama; Jorginho, Frederic Mendy, Piqueti.

