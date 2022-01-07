AFCON 2021: Guinea-Bissau – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Solace Chukwu
All you need to know about the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau ahead of AFCON 2021.

The trope of smaller-profile teams wagging their fingers at the perceived complacency of much bigger ones and swearing to knock them down a peg is as old as time, but do not tell Guinea-Bissau; they have gone all in on it anyway, with goalkeeper Jonas Mendes the latest to talk tough.

It is a simple enough motivational tactic, not that the Djurtus should need it. They are a pretty decent side, and have proven a match for most mid-level African opposition over the last couple of years. They came through to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in second place with nine points in Group I behind Senegal, gaining the decisive victory on the final day of qualifying over close challenger Congo, who they hammered 3-0 (with all of their front three scoring) to advance. Of their eight matches in 2021, Guinea-Bissau only lost twice, both to Morocco.

Guinea-Bissau are 24th in Africa per the latest FIFA rankings, and 106th overall in the world.24th in Africa per the latest FIFA rankings, and 106th overall in the world.

Guinea-Bissau have only qualified for the AFCON twice previously, in 2017 and 2019. On both occasions, they were mostly engaging to watch, but they exited in the Group Stage, and have yet to win a game at the tournament in their history.

The experienced Baciro Cande is in his second spell in charge of the national team, and has been in the post since 2016. That stability has translated into a solid playing style that is built on breaking quickly from a mid to deep block, often in 4-3-3 but lately incorporating a back three for difficult matches.

If there is a concern though, it is that Guinea-Bissau are not quite solid enough at the back even with their preference for a deeper press.

Piqueti's pace and trickery on the wing is Guinea-Bissau's most consistent attacking outlet
Piqueti's pace and trickery on the wing is Guinea-Bissau's most consistent attacking outlet Pulse Nigeria

Piqueti is a lively forward who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia. Capable of filling roles all across the front three, he nevertheless thrives in transitions and counter attacking openings, and scored one of the standout goals of that year’s competition back in 2017.

Defensive midfielder Alfa Semedo is a stud in the middle of the park, combining strong tackling with the ability to advance up the pitch with the ball at his feet, and is integral to the timing of their press.

Reims midfielder Moreto Cassama is a deep-lying midfielder who excels at taking the ball off the defence and moving his side up the pitch. Daring in possession and with a good passing range, his positional discipline could be key against some of the group’s brighter lights.

Jonas Mendes; Nanu, Opa Sangatte, Marcelo Djalo, Fali Cande; Jaquite, Alfa Semedo, Moreto Cassama; Jorginho, Frederic Mendy, Piqueti.

A big win in their opening game against Sudan, who they have played twice in the last six months, could stand them in good stead for a third-place finish, which would ensure progress, for the first time, into the competition’s knockout stage. That, though, would be as good as it gets for Guinea-Bissau.

