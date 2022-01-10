AFCON 2021: Group F predictions and analysis

Format

Only the top two teams after three games will qualify automatically to the Round of 16, the third-placed teams will then be ranked and the top four will make up the next round.

Group winner

This group, like many others, has its obvious candidates to win and here it is Tunisia. They sit fourth in the CAF rankings and would like to improve on their last AFCON where they finished fourth. Although the Malians are quite good on their day as well, they are still no match for Tunisia, whose hallmark is great ball retention.

Second & third

If they do miss out on the first place, then Mali should slot into the second position with ease, first by virtue of their undeniable quality—they are ranked nine in Africa. Secondly, due to the lack of quality in the remaining two teams in this group.

The Malians have a famously stingy defence that rarely gives anything away and is being shielded by the group's player to watch, Yves Bissouma.

They have a talented squad of recognisable players (and multiple Adama Traores) which should make them the neutral’s choice for AFCON.

Gambia are making their AFCON debut in Cameroon, and the fact that they are ranked 46th out of 54 African teams tells the whole story.

Mauritania on the other hand debuted at the 2019 edition and finished bottom of their group, so third will be considered an upgrade.

Even if they do get the third position, it most likely will not be enough for them to qualify as one of the top four third-placed teams.

Key match

The game to set your reminder for in this group is the one between the top two teams, Mali and Tunisia, rather fittingly the first game of the group.

Tunisia’s smooth attacking play against Mali’s staunch defence and wicked transitional play: this is one potentially tasty encounter.

It also affords Mali the opportunity to catch Tunisia early and skip them in the line for first position, which is what a win could do for either side in this game.

