AFCON 2021: Group C predictions and analysis

Tunde Young
An analysis of the teams in Group C to figure out who has the best chance of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Ghana to earn $5 million if Black Stars win AFCON as CAF increases prize money
Ghana to earn $5 million if Black Stars win AFCON as CAF increases prize money

Morocco, Ghana, Gabon and Comoros are the teams that make up Group C of AFCON 2021 and after already getting the lowdown on each of these teams through Pulse Sports' extensive AFCON 2021 team guides, it is time to predict how the group pans out.

Of the 24 teams set to start the 2021 AFCON, 16 will advance to the next round while eight teams are eliminated at the first hurdle. This means it is technically easier to qualify than to drop out in the group stages.

The top two teams in each group will qualify automatically while there’s a 60 per cent chance for the third-placed team to advance as well, they just have to have a better record than two other third-placed teams.

Based on pedigree, Ghana should be clear favourites to top this group but the four-time AFCON winners have fallen off in recent times. Morocco on the other hand have been on an upward trajectory and currently sit second on the CAF rankings.

‘The Atlas Lions’ have been playing some great football lately under head coach Vahid Halilhodzic, so much so they could afford to leave Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech off the squad list.

Morocco National Team
Morocco National Team Google

The Moroccans are expected to top this group with at least seven points so it suits them that the first game is against Ghana, as it means they can convincingly run over Gabon and Comoros in subsequent games.

Ghana should have enough to claim the second automatic ticket to the Round of 16, especially if they can beat both Gabon and Comoros as expected.

Despite their recent struggles, Ghana are still the eighth-best team on the continent, 30 places higher than Comoros and 11 more than Gabon.

Speaking of Gabon, their captain and talisman, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the player to watch in this group but more for his activities off rather than on the pitch.

AFCON 2021: Aubameyang to miss Ghana clash after testing positive for COVID-19
AFCON 2021: Aubameyang to miss Ghana clash after testing positive for COVID-19 Pulse Ghana

Gabon’s chances of qualification either as a second or third-placed team hinge on the availability of Aubameyang, who appears to have brought his off-pitch issues with him all the way from Arsenal to the AFCON.

It is more than likely that this will be one of the two groups in which only two teams qualify for the round of 16.

Comoros are making their AFCON debut in Cameroon and while there is a small chance they could pull a ‘Madagascar 2019’, they are more likely to lose every game and finish fourth.

The first game of the group between Morocco and Ghana could be crucial in determining who finishes first or second in Group C.

Ghana to earn $5 million if Black Stars win AFCON as CAF increases prize money
Ghana to earn $5 million if Black Stars win AFCON as CAF increases prize money Pulse Ghana

Especially since both teams are expected to win their two other games, whoever wins this one may have just secured top spot on the first matchday if the group plays out as expected.

Morocco 7 pts
Ghana 7 pts
Gabon 3 pts
Comoros 0 pts
Tunde Young

Recommended articles

