AFCON 2021: Group A Matchday 3 predictions

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia

A one-nil win for the Stallions over Cape Verde put them back on track for qualification to the next round.

The Walias are already eliminated even after an improved showing in the first half of their game against Cameroon, a game where the host nation blew through them in the second half.

Pulse Nigeria

With that in mind, this game could be an opportunity for the two countries to rotate with the final round in mind for Burkina Faso, and Ethiopia will see it as an opportunity to get a look in at other members of the squad.

Verdict

Ethiopia are eliminated but would want to go home with their heads up just as Burkina Faso will be keen to wrap up qualification with a win.

Over 1.5 goals @1.55 on BetKing seems good value.

Cameroon vs Cape Verde

Two wins from two and qualification guaranteed, Cameroon face a team with a possibility of qualification in Cape Verde.

AFP

As most big teams do during the last round of group matches, we could expect a lot of rotations to give minutes to fringe players and we could for the first time in the tournament see the likes of Clinton Njie and Christian Bassogog from the start. Tournament top scorer Vincent Aboubakar would fancy a start however as he looks to increase his goal tally and lead at the top of the scorers’ chart.

Cape Verde on the other hand are in no man's land. Against Burkina Faso they aimed for a draw but lost and never really came back. Up against the host nation they have a bigger test: not only a bigger gulf in quality, but also remembering the home factor. Cameroon would also aim to qualify for the Round of 16 with a 100% record.

Verdict