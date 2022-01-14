AFCON 2021: Group A delivers premium fun again; Ekambi, Bande featured in Pulse of the Day

Pulse Nigeria

There were six goals in the two matches on matchday 5, an average of three goals per game for round two, and 2.5 goals per game so far at the AFCON 2021.

This means the group has delivered what the fans and spectators want(ed) - goals.

The Pulse of the day this time features Toko Ekambi, Vincent Aboubakar, and of course, Boureima Bande.

Toko Ekambi's equaliser proved to be the turning point for Cameroon

Toko Ekambi was in sparkling form for the Indomitable Lions after helping himself to a lovely brace in their come from behind 4-1 win over Ethiopia on the first match of round two in the group stages.

While his second goal was a thing of beauty, it was his first, however, that I consider as the most decisive as it sets the Indomitable Lions on their way to the comprehensive win.

Trailing 0-1 after Dukele Dawa Hotessa's shock opener for Ethiopia on the 4th minute, it was important for the Indomitable Lions to level up ASAP and Ekambi provided just that four minutes after the hosts conceded that opener.

Ekambi was perfectly positioned to head home a peach of a cross from an excellent Collions Fai, who deserves a huge bonus for his performance on the day, the all-important equaliser for the Lions.

Vincent Aboubakar's brace puts daylight between Lions and Antelopes

At first, I didn't want to add Vincent Aboubakar's name on the Pulse of the Day list but on second thought, I felt it could be a travesty to leave him out.

The Indomitable Lions captain once again proved to be a worthy leader after leading by example when his teammates needed him the most.

While Ekambi scored the decisive leveller, Aboubakar's brace, his second of the tournament, was as decisive as it allowed the host some breathing space against the Wayla Antelopes from Ethiopia.

Boureima Bande nets important winner for Burkina Faso

My final entry for the day in the Pulse of the Day is the young hero for Burkina Faso, Boureima Bande.

After their defeat in the opening game against Cameroon in round one, Burkina Faso knew another loss would be cataclysmic to their AFCON title aspirations.

Now, this is where Bande comes in especially after his compatriot and goalkeeper, Herve Koffi, pulled off a key save on the half-hour mark to deny Julio Tavares of Cape Verde what would have been the game's opening goal.

Nine minutes after that save, the 23-year-old Bande stepped up to provide the most decisive moment of the game when he put the Stallions ahead with an audacious chest goal - which turned out to be the winner in the end.

Burkina Faso is now back in business and will face Ethiopia in the final match of the group stages for a chance to cement a place in the knockout round.