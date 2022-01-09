AFCON 2021: Gambia – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

The Scorpions have had a number of factors converge at the same time: stronger organisation, a well-travelled – if somewhat polarising – manager and a crop of talent playing in some of the best leagues in Europe. All of these have coalesced into a historic Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification, and there is the sense that this is only the start of something special.

Remarkably, despite barely squeezing through the preliminary round of qualifying, Gambia finished top of Group D, ahead of Gabon on goals scored, to reach Cameroon. In what turned out to be the tightest qualifying group, home and away wins over Angola (who, ironically, edged them out of World Cup qualifying) made the difference.

Gambia’s engagements in 2021 took in friendlies exclusively, with six matches split evenly between wins and losses. Per FIFA’s ranking for December, Gambia are the lowest-ranked team in the competition: 150th in the world and 46th in Africa.

The history

This is the Scorpions’ first-ever appearance at AFCON, even though it first entered the qualification process in 1976.

The coach and tactical approach

Belgian Tom Saintfiet is a stickler for tactical discipline and organisation, and will make sure you know about it first chance he gets. He has been in charge of Gambia since 2018, and while some think of him as a snake oil salesman and chew him out for being defensive, what is undeniable is that he gets results.

His preference is for a 4-2-3-1 that is about keeping things tight and attacking quickly, often with long, direct play into the final third. Hardly cutting edge, but considering Gambia’s most talented players are in the attack and they have decent defensive options, it has proven quite effective.

Key players

A team like Gambia will always need flair to turn their minimalist approach into good chances. Thankfully, in Musa Barrow, they have a talented forward who can play all across the front three, possesses great skill in tight spaces and has a penchant for the unexpected. His form with Bologna in Serie A is also worth noting, and should bode well for the Scorpions’ prospects in Cameroon.

At the back, Sampdoria’s Omar Colley is an uncompromising marker on whom the side’s defensive architecture will rest. Sulayman Marreh’s gargantuan stride, anticipation and power aid his powers of interception, and his distribution is effortless and varied in its execution.

Young player

Not for nothing has Ebrima Darboe gotten the attention of Jose Mourinho at Roma. the 20-year-old. Originally an attacking midfielder, he is playing a deeper role these days, and Gambia could use his metronomic passing ability if they wish to emphasise a shorter passing style.

Probable lineup

Modou Jobe; Noah Sonko Sundberg, Omar Colley, Bubacarr Sanneh, Pa Modou Jagne; Sulayman Marreh, Ebrima Sohna; Ablie Jallow, Musa Barrow, Bubacarr Trawally; Assan Ceesay.

Tournament prediction