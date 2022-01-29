AFCON 2021: Gambia 0 Vs 2 Cameroon Player Ratings

Damola Ogungbe
Ekambi shines, Aboubakar under pressure as race for Golden Boot award hots up

Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar will go head-to-head for the AFCON 2021 top scorer award
The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon were superior in all aspects as they downed the Scorpions of Gambia during their quarterfinal encounter at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on Saturday.

Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi scored both goals in the 2-0 victory for the host country, as Gambia's first-ever sojourn to the AFCON finals ended at the last 8 stages.

Cameroon players celebrate after Karl Toko-Ekambi scored his and his team's second goal against Gambia
Despite the best efforts of Gambia's goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye, the ultra-defensive approach adopted by Tom Saintfiet meant it was only a matter of time before the Scorpions' staunch defence would be breached.

Collins Fai and Martin Hongla shone for the Indomitable Lions as their excellent wing play created both opportunities from which Cameroon scored.

Tom Saintfiet has written his name into the history books of Gambian football (IMAGO/Domenic Aquilina)
Vincent Aboubakar fired blanks for the first time at AFCON 2021, though not for want of trying as the Al-Nassr striker went close on numerous occasions to add to his six-goal haul so far.

Ekambi (on five goals) is now the nearest challenger to the Cameroonian captain for the Golden Boot award.

With two more matches guaranteed for the Indomitable Lions in this competition, it would be interesting to see both players battle for goals in the semifinal and third-place match.

With his brace, Ekambi was undoubtedly named the Man of the Match for the quarter-final fixture against Gambia.

Here are the player ratings for the Gambia Vs. Cameroon match:

Gambia Starting XI: Gaye - 6.5; Sundberg (85') - 5.5, Gomez- 5.0, O. Colley - 5.0, Jagne (56') - 5.5; Janko (56') - 5.0, Bobb - 5.0, Marreh (83') - 5.0, Touray - 5.0; Badammosi (56') - 4.5, Musa Barrow - 5.0

Substitutes: Darboe (56') - 5.0, Modou Barrow (56') - 4.5, E. Colley (56') - 5.0, Jobe (83') - 4.5, Ceesay (85') - N/A

Cameroon Starting XI: Onana - 6.0; Castelletto - 6.5, Ngadeu-Ngadjui - 6 5, Tolo; Fai (83') - 7.5, Hongla (81') - 7.5, Anguissa (87') - 6.5, Gouet - 6.5, Ngamaleu (88') - 7.0; Ekambi (81') - 8.0, Aboubakar - 6.5

Substitutes: N'jie (81') - 5.0, Kunde (81') - 5.0, Mbaizo (83') - 5.0, Noupa (87') - N/A, Bassogog (88') - N/A.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

