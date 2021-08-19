Afcon 2021: Forget about Egypt, Nigeria should be more concerned about Sudan and Guinea-Bissau

The tournament originally scheduled to hold in January this year in Cameroon was shifted to January next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria were top seeds alongside Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon and Morocco. There was possibility of the Super Eagles facing the likes of Egypt, Ghana and the Ivory Coast who were seeded second.

In the end, the West African giants were pitched beside Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.

It's not the kind of draw many Nigerians wanted, especially having to face the Pharaohs who are record seven-time champions of the continental tournament. Nigeria has met Egypt 18 times with eight victories, five draws and five defeats recorded.

Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 friendly win for the Super Eagles in March 2019, but one has to go back to 1990 when another Nigerian win was recorded. It's been two draws and two losses in the 2000s.

While Egypt will be the biggest concern as they boast of undeniable quality led by Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, the real concern should be Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

The former are one-time Afcon champions, their only triumph coming in 1970. They were last at Afcon in 2012, where they reached the quarter-finals, losing 3-0 to eventual champions Zambia.

For Guinea-Bissau, this is their third consecutive tournament appearance having made their debut at the 2017 edition in Gabon where they finished last in Group A. At the 2019 tournament in Egypt they equally finished last, this time in Group F.

Sudan and Guinea-Bissau should be easy meat for Nigeria if one goes by the head of head record. In 14 outings, the Super Eagles have beaten Sudan eight times, losing twice and drawing four times. Sudan's last victory over Nigeria was a 1- 0 win during the 2015 Afcon qualifiers of which either nation made it to the tournament proper in Equatorial Guinea.

Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau have never played in a Fifa-sanctioned window, but did face off on October 2, 1960 during an exhibition match at the old National Stadium, Lagos, to mark Nigeria's independence. Guinea-Bissau took the lead on that day but the Nigerians came back to win 4-1.

Sudan and Guinea-Bissau are ranked 31st and 27th position in Africa respectively, but it's worth pointing out they've had some very decent results of late. Sudan have seen off the likes of Ghana, Zambia and South Africa lately, while Equatorial Guinea dispatched the Republic of Congo in their most recent match.

Nigeria usually has a habit of underestimating opponents because they are seen as minnows and the minnows end up shocking the giants. A recent example was the Afcon qualifier at home with Sierra Leone which ended 4-4. Sure enough the Super Eagles took a comfortable 4-0 first-half lead but took their foot off the gas which allowed the Leone Stars to claw their way back much to the disbelief of viewers.

There's also an issue with only lapse in concentration in critical moments. During the 2019 Afcon in Egypt, Nigeria looked like they were taking their semi-final match with Algeria to extra time, but a needless foul by Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, gave the Desert Foxes a free kick in the dying minutes which Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez converted, Algeria ultimately going on to win the competition.

Also during a friendly game with Ukraine on September 10 2019 in Dnipropetrovsk, the Super Eagles took a 2-0 lead courtesy of Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen, but had the chance of a big win cut short by Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roman Yaremchuk pulling level towards the end in the space of one minute for the men in yellow and blue, the game ending 2-2.

Nigeria therefore needs to take Sudan and Guinea-Bissau very seriously lest it turns out to be a tournament to forget.

Coach Gernot Rohr is under immense pressure to bring the Afcon trophy home as anything less than that will be generally seen as a failure as the German tactician has not won anything since taking charge in 2016.

His contract will also be expiring after the tournament, so it's up to Rohr to give the Nigeria Football Federation good reasons to renew his contract one more time, if he is keen to continue after the tournament in Cameroon.

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

