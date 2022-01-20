AFCON 2021: Egypt Vs. Sudan Player Ratings

Damola Ogungbe
Salah, Abdelmoneim, Hegazi, and Mazin were the standout performers as Egypt defeated Sudan 1-0 on Wednesday

Ahmed Hegazi and Mohamed Abdelmoneim were influential in both defence and attack against Sudan (Twitter/CAF)

Egypt secured automatic qualification for the Round-of-16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Jediane Falcons of Sudan.

Mohamed Abdelmoneim was the hero on the night, scoring the game's only goal that saw Egypt pick up three more points to end their group stage campaign in second place with six points.

Mohamed Abdelmoneim scored the winning goal for Egypt against Sudan (Twitter/CAF)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was once again very dangerous with his relentless running and menacing attacking play causing all sorts of problems for the Sudanese side despite the Liverpool ace not getting on the scoresheet himself.

Defensive lynchpin Ahmed Hegazi showed his importance to the side again after putting in a commendable display, marshalling his defence and keeping the Jediane Falcons away for the most time.

Very few defenders can face Mohamed Salah and emerge with their heads high. Though, Mazin Mohammedein almost achieved this with his mix of aggressive and courageous defending against the lethal marksman.

Overall, Egypt boast most of the best performances on the night with a few from Sudan. Here are the player ratings from the Egypt Vs Sudan match.

Egypt Starting XI: El Shenawi - 6.0; Kamal - 6.0, Hegazy - 8.5, Abdelmoneim - 7.0, Ashraf - 6.0; Elneny - 6.5, Sulaya (85') - 6.0, El Said (57') - 6.5; Salah - 8.0, Mohamed (85') - 7.0, Marmoush (66') - 70.

Substitutes: Zizo (57') - 6.0, Trezeguet (66') - 6.0, Fathi (85') - 5.5, Hamday (85') - 5.5.

Sudan Starting XI: Mohamed (46') - 7.0; Elfadni - 6.0, Hassan - 6.0, Mohammed - 6.5, Mohamedein - 7.0; Abas - 6.0, Khidir - 5.5, Mahamoud (46') - 5.5; Omer (70') - 6.0, Hamed (46') - 5.5, Abdel-Rahman - 6.0.

Substitutes: Abas (46') - 5.5, Hamed (46') - 5.5, Abu-Eshrien (46') - 6.5, Makki (70') - 5.5

Damola Ogungbe

AFCON 2021: Egypt Vs. Sudan Player Ratings

