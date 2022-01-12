AFCON 2021: Zambian referee makes hat-trick of bad decisions

In the 86th minute, there was total disbelief among the players and viewers as the full-time whistle blew. The Tunisian bench was livid!

Protests erupted on the sideline and the referee had to review his decision.

Pulse Live Uganda

After realising his mistake, Sikazwe then signaled for play to continue.

The drama was far from over as Sikwaze made another blunder barely two minutes later. El Bilal Toure who was introduced in the 81st minute was shown a very harsh red card by Sikazwe.The VAR recommended the referee reverse his decision but Sikazwe was not moved.

The Zambian referee made yet another poor decision in the 89th minute. With only 89 minutes and 47 seconds gone, Sikazwe blew the full-time whistle prematurely again.

The players and staff of Tunisia invaded the pitch pleading their case. Before the scene got ugly, at least eight security stewards formed a barrier around the officials.

25 minutes later Mali returned to the pitch for the match to be restarted for the for the third time.Tunisia did not return to the field to play out the remainder of the match in protest of the poor officiating.

In 2018, Janny Sikazwe was suspended by The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board on suspicion of corruption.

IMAGO / Sven Simon