AFCON 2021: Zambian referee makes hat-trick of bad decisions

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Zambian referee, Janny Sikazwe, grabbed all the headlines in the Africa Cup of Nations group F opener.

Chaos broke out as Zambian official handled the game questionably
Chaos broke out as Zambian official handled the game questionably

The referee made some bizzare decisions in Mali's 1-0 victory over Tunisia. The 39 year old blew the full-time whistle twice!

Recommended articles

In the 86th minute, there was total disbelief among the players and viewers as the full-time whistle blew. The Tunisian bench was livid!

Protests erupted on the sideline and the referee had to review his decision.

Tunisian coach Mondher Kebaier talking to the referee
Tunisian coach Mondher Kebaier talking to the referee Pulse Live Uganda

After realising his mistake, Sikazwe then signaled for play to continue.

The drama was far from over as Sikwaze made another blunder barely two minutes later. El Bilal Toure who was introduced in the 81st minute was shown a very harsh red card by Sikazwe.The VAR recommended the referee reverse his decision but Sikazwe was not moved.

The Zambian referee made yet another poor decision in the 89th minute. With only 89 minutes and 47 seconds gone, Sikazwe blew the full-time whistle prematurely again.

The players and staff of Tunisia invaded the pitch pleading their case. Before the scene got ugly, at least eight security stewards formed a barrier around the officials.

25 minutes later Mali returned to the pitch for the match to be restarted for the for the third time.Tunisia did not return to the field to play out the remainder of the match in protest of the poor officiating.

In 2018, Janny Sikazwe was suspended by The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board on suspicion of corruption.

Zambian referee Jerry Sikazwe
Zambian referee Jerry Sikazwe IMAGO / Sven Simon

The decision came following the way he handled the CAF Champions League match between Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia) and Primeiro de Agosto (Angola).

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

'AFCON should be better than this' - Reactions Mali vs Tunisia ends in controversy after bizarre officiating from Zambian ref

'AFCON should be better than this' - Reactions Mali vs Tunisia ends in controversy after bizarre officiating from Zambian ref

Haaland to tell Dortmund of plans by late February - reports

Haaland to tell Dortmund of plans by late February - reports

Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

AFCON 2021: Zambian referee makes hat-trick of bad decisions

AFCON 2021: Zambian referee makes hat-trick of bad decisions

Premier League teams line up bids for Champions League winner Georginio Wijnaldum

Premier League teams line up bids for Champions League winner Georginio Wijnaldum

AFCON 2021:'We were not scared of them'- Supper Eagles striker Iheanacho says after scoring against Egypt

AFCON 2021:'We were not scared of them'- Supper Eagles striker Iheanacho says after scoring against Egypt

Trending

Breaking: Cyril Dessers to replace Odion Ighalo in Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2021

Cyril Dessers and Odion Ighalo

Nigeria have players to win the AFCON - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

Super Eagles

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)