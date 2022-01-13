AFCON 2021: Cameroon Vs. Ethiopia Player Ratings

Damola Ogungbe
Vincent Aboubakar is now the leading goalscorer at AFCON 2021 with 4 goals, equaling last edition's highest goalscorer (Odion Ighalo - 4 goals) after just 2 games

Karl Toko Ekambi, Abubeker Nassir, and Vincent Aboubakar turned in excellent performances in Cameroon's clash with Ethiopia
Karl Toko Ekambi, Abubeker Nassir, and Vincent Aboubakar turned in excellent performances in Cameroon's clash with Ethiopia

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon defeated the Walia Ibex of Ethiopia by four goals to one at the Stade Olembe, Yaounde on Thursday evening to secure their place in the last 16 of AFCON 2021.

The match was an end-to-end game with both teams getting on the scoresheet; only the second time that has happened at this year's tournament. The first also involved Cameroon, their 2-1 opening day victory over Burkina Faso.

The attacking players were the stars of the show, with Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar and Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi both grabbing braces for the tournament hosts.

Vincent Aboubakar (R) celebrates after scoring in Cameroon's 4-1 win over Ethiopia at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday
Vincent Aboubakar (R) celebrates after scoring in Cameroon's 4-1 win over Ethiopia at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday AFP

Ethiopia's Amanuel Gebremichael and Abubeker Nassir also had ample chances to get on the ball in the first half before Cameroon's superior attacking strength took over in the second half.

Karl Toko Ekambi was officially adjudged the Man of the Match but there were excellent performances all over the pitch for the hosts. Here are the player ratings for both Cameroon and Ethiopia from Group A's third group game.

Cameroon Starting XI: Onana - 6.0; Fai - 7.0, Ngadeu - 6.0, Castelletto - 6.0, Tolo - 6.0; Zambo Anguissa - 7.5, Martin Hongla - 6.5, Ngamaleu - 7.0; Toko Ekambi - 8.5, Vincent Aboubakar - 8.0, Choupo-Moting - 7.0.

Substitutes: Lea Saliki (56') - 5.5, N'jie (69') - 6.0, Ganago (70') - 5.5, Bahoken (79') - 6.0, Oyongo Bitolo (79') - 5.5.

Ethiopia Starting XI: Shanko - 6.5; Yusef - 5.5, Debebe - 5.5, Tamene - 6.5, Hamid - 5.5; Dagnachew - 6.0, Yohannes - 5.5, Musa - 5.0; Dukele - 6.0, Nassir - 6.5, Gebremicahel - 5.5.

Substitutes: Solomon (46') - 5.0, Meleyo (72') - 5.0, Gugesa (73') - 5.0, Reshid (73') - 5.0, Kebede (84') - 5.0

