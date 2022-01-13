AFCON 2021: Cameroon Vs. Ethiopia Player Ratings

The match was an end-to-end game with both teams getting on the scoresheet; only the second time that has happened at this year's tournament. The first also involved Cameroon, their 2-1 opening day victory over Burkina Faso.

Aboubakar, Ekambi on show in Yaounde

The attacking players were the stars of the show, with Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar and Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi both grabbing braces for the tournament hosts.

AFP

Ethiopia's Amanuel Gebremichael and Abubeker Nassir also had ample chances to get on the ball in the first half before Cameroon's superior attacking strength took over in the second half.

Karl Toko Ekambi was officially adjudged the Man of the Match but there were excellent performances all over the pitch for the hosts. Here are the player ratings for both Cameroon and Ethiopia from Group A's third group game.

Cameroon Starting XI: Onana - 6.0; Fai - 7.0, Ngadeu - 6.0, Castelletto - 6.0, Tolo - 6.0; Zambo Anguissa - 7.5, Martin Hongla - 6.5, Ngamaleu - 7.0; Toko Ekambi - 8.5, Vincent Aboubakar - 8.0, Choupo-Moting - 7.0.

Substitutes: Lea Saliki (56') - 5.5, N'jie (69') - 6.0, Ganago (70') - 5.5, Bahoken (79') - 6.0, Oyongo Bitolo (79') - 5.5.

Ethiopia Starting XI: Shanko - 6.5; Yusef - 5.5, Debebe - 5.5, Tamene - 6.5, Hamid - 5.5; Dagnachew - 6.0, Yohannes - 5.5, Musa - 5.0; Dukele - 6.0, Nassir - 6.5, Gebremicahel - 5.5.