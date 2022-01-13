The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon defeated the Walia Ibex of Ethiopia by four goals to one at the Stade Olembe, Yaounde on Thursday evening to secure their place in the last 16 of AFCON 2021.
AFCON 2021: Cameroon Vs. Ethiopia Player Ratings
Vincent Aboubakar is now the leading goalscorer at AFCON 2021 with 4 goals, equaling last edition's highest goalscorer (Odion Ighalo - 4 goals) after just 2 games
The match was an end-to-end game with both teams getting on the scoresheet; only the second time that has happened at this year's tournament. The first also involved Cameroon, their 2-1 opening day victory over Burkina Faso.
Aboubakar, Ekambi on show in Yaounde
The attacking players were the stars of the show, with Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar and Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi both grabbing braces for the tournament hosts.
Ethiopia's Amanuel Gebremichael and Abubeker Nassir also had ample chances to get on the ball in the first half before Cameroon's superior attacking strength took over in the second half.
Karl Toko Ekambi was officially adjudged the Man of the Match but there were excellent performances all over the pitch for the hosts. Here are the player ratings for both Cameroon and Ethiopia from Group A's third group game.
Cameroon Starting XI: Onana - 6.0; Fai - 7.0, Ngadeu - 6.0, Castelletto - 6.0, Tolo - 6.0; Zambo Anguissa - 7.5, Martin Hongla - 6.5, Ngamaleu - 7.0; Toko Ekambi - 8.5, Vincent Aboubakar - 8.0, Choupo-Moting - 7.0.
Substitutes: Lea Saliki (56') - 5.5, N'jie (69') - 6.0, Ganago (70') - 5.5, Bahoken (79') - 6.0, Oyongo Bitolo (79') - 5.5.
Ethiopia Starting XI: Shanko - 6.5; Yusef - 5.5, Debebe - 5.5, Tamene - 6.5, Hamid - 5.5; Dagnachew - 6.0, Yohannes - 5.5, Musa - 5.0; Dukele - 6.0, Nassir - 6.5, Gebremicahel - 5.5.
Substitutes: Solomon (46') - 5.0, Meleyo (72') - 5.0, Gugesa (73') - 5.0, Reshid (73') - 5.0, Kebede (84') - 5.0