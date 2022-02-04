AFCON 2021: Cameroon striker refuses to speak to journalists after semi-final loss to Egypt

Pulse Live Uganda

The 29-year-old Al Nassr striker was on the losing side of the second semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations as Cameroon were eliminated by 3-1 on penalties by Egypt.

Before Thursday's semi-final clash, the Cameroonian captain who is currently the highest goal-scorer at the AFCON with 6 goals in his pre-match statement, revealed that he was unimpressed with Egypt and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and even went as far as adding that the Liverpool star isn't on the same level as the 23-year-old France and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

'He doesn't impress me much. I say it clearly because I'm an honest person and I have my way of seeing things.

AP

'If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn't impress me much.

'He's a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn't produce a lot of stuff in the game.

'Of course, he's doing good stuff in the Premier League because he's been in a team that's been there for years. He's a good player but not at the level of some like Mbappe.' Aboubakar told Then24

Eventually, having played the entire match and Aboubakar was the only Cameroon player to score from their four penalties in the shootout after extra-time as the tournament hosts' were ultimately defeated.

AFP

However, the 30-year-old former Porto striker was in no mood to talk to reporters waiting after the game in the mixed zone, walking past them and dragging his suitcase alongside him in a seemingly gloomy mood.

Aboubakar had been in fine form for Cameroon at this year's AFCON before the semi-final clash against Egypt while Salah on the other hand was in inspired form for his country in the quarter-final against Morocco, scoring a second-half equaliser after Morocco took the lead courtesy of Sofiane Boufal's opener, before producing a brilliant assist for team-mate Trezeguet to score the winner in extra-time.

pulse senegal

The Egyptian star will now face off against fellow Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane in Sunday's final, with Senegal hoping for their first AFCON after title after their consecutive final appearance.