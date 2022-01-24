AFCON 2021: Burkina Faso 1 (7) Vs 1 (6) Gabon Player Ratings

The match had everything; a disallowed goal, a missed penalty (in normal time), 14 yellow cards, and one red card, making it one of the most interesting matches of the tournament so far.

Bertrand Traore scored Burkina Faso's goal in the 28th minute after missing a penalty earlier, but the Aston Villa forward was taken off the field in the 81st minute when Kamau Malo thought the job was done.

However, Gabon captain Bruno Ecuele Manga continued to force the issue which resulted in Burkina Faso's midfielder Adama Guira turning the ball into his net in the 91st minute under pressure from Manga.

Gabon's goalkeeper Jean Noel Amonome pulled off some impressive saves in extra time to keep his side in the game but his heroics were not enough as Lloyd Palun missed the 13th kick in the penalty shootout for Ismahila Ouédraogo to score his and send Burkina Faso through to the quarterfinals.

These are the player ratings from the Burkina Faso Vs Gabon Round-of-16 fixture.

Burkina Faso Starting XI: Koffi - 7.0; Kabore - 6.5, Ouattara (89') - 6.5, E. Tapsoba - 7.0, Yago - 6.5; Guira - 6.0, Toure (114') - 7.5, Ouattara - 6.5, Sangare (82') - 6.5, Bande (73') - 7.0, Traore (81') - 7.5

Substitutes: Sanogo (73') - 6.5, Konate (81') - 6.5, Simpore (82') - 7.0, A.F. Tapsoba (89') - 6.5, Ouedraogo (114') - 7.0

Gabon Starting XI: Amonome - 7.0; Obissa - 5.0, Manga - 7.5, Palun - 6.5; Obiang (85') - 6.5, Poko - 6.5, Moucketou-Moussounda (46') - 6.5, Oyono (50') - 6.0, Kanga - 7.0, Allevinah (50') - 5.0, Boupendza - 7.0