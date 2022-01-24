AFCON 2021: Burkina Faso 1 (7) Vs 1 (6) Gabon Player Ratings

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Burkina Faso see off Gabon 7-6 on penalties in pulsating Round-of-16 opener at Limber Stadium

Burkina Faso players celebrate after winning a penalty shootout against Gabon in an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match in Limbe
Burkina Faso players celebrate after winning a penalty shootout against Gabon in an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match in Limbe

The first Round-of-16 fixture at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) lived up to its expectations with Burkina Faso and Gabon playing a 1-1 draw after extra time and the Stallions going through in penalties 7-6.

Recommended articles

The match had everything; a disallowed goal, a missed penalty (in normal time), 14 yellow cards, and one red card, making it one of the most interesting matches of the tournament so far.

Gabon coach Patrice Neveu on the touchline during his side's Cup of Nations last-16 tie against Burkina Faso on Sunday
Gabon coach Patrice Neveu on the touchline during his side's Cup of Nations last-16 tie against Burkina Faso on Sunday AFP

Bertrand Traore scored Burkina Faso's goal in the 28th minute after missing a penalty earlier, but the Aston Villa forward was taken off the field in the 81st minute when Kamau Malo thought the job was done.

However, Gabon captain Bruno Ecuele Manga continued to force the issue which resulted in Burkina Faso's midfielder Adama Guira turning the ball into his net in the 91st minute under pressure from Manga.

Manga (R) was influential for Gabon on both ends of the pitch
Manga (R) was influential for Gabon on both ends of the pitch AFP

Gabon's goalkeeper Jean Noel Amonome pulled off some impressive saves in extra time to keep his side in the game but his heroics were not enough as Lloyd Palun missed the 13th kick in the penalty shootout for Ismahila Ouédraogo to score his and send Burkina Faso through to the quarterfinals.

These are the player ratings from the Burkina Faso Vs Gabon Round-of-16 fixture.

Burkina Faso Starting XI: Koffi - 7.0; Kabore - 6.5, Ouattara (89') - 6.5, E. Tapsoba - 7.0, Yago - 6.5; Guira - 6.0, Toure (114') - 7.5, Ouattara - 6.5, Sangare (82') - 6.5, Bande (73') - 7.0, Traore (81') - 7.5

HtmlCode

Substitutes: Sanogo (73') - 6.5, Konate (81') - 6.5, Simpore (82') - 7.0, A.F. Tapsoba (89') - 6.5, Ouedraogo (114') - 7.0

Gabon Starting XI: Amonome - 7.0; Obissa - 5.0, Manga - 7.5, Palun - 6.5; Obiang (85') - 6.5, Poko - 6.5, Moucketou-Moussounda (46') - 6.5, Oyono (50') - 6.0, Kanga - 7.0, Allevinah (50') - 5.0, Boupendza - 7.0

Substitutes: Autchanga (46') - 6.5, Bouanga (50') - 7.0, Meye (50') - 7.0, N'Gakoutou (85') - 6.0

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Burkina Faso 1 (7) Vs 1 (6) Gabon Player Ratings

AFCON 2021: Burkina Faso 1 (7) Vs 1 (6) Gabon Player Ratings

Pulse Recap: AFCON2021 favourites Super Eagles out, Burkina Faso, Tunisia through

Pulse Recap: AFCON2021 favourites Super Eagles out, Burkina Faso, Tunisia through

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

AFCON 2021: 'We don’t deserve to lose at all'- Former Super Eagles striker bemoans performance against Tunisia

AFCON 2021: 'We don’t deserve to lose at all'- Former Super Eagles striker bemoans performance against Tunisia

De Jong strikes late for Barca after Real Madrid pinned back by Elche

De Jong strikes late for Barca after Real Madrid pinned back by Elche

Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate

Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate

Trending

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu could all be playing at Watford

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo