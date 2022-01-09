AFCON 2021: Aboubakar's brace earns Indomitable Lions a winning start

Cameroon defeated a spirited Burkina Faso side 2-1 thanks to two first-half penalties from their captain and man of the match, Vincent Aboubakar.

Pulse Nigeria

The indomitable Lions dominated proceedings at Olembe but were still made to work for the win after Gustavo Sangare's 24th-minute stunner put the Stallions of Burkina Faso ahead thanks to an Andre Onana mistake.

On the 36th minute, captain Bertrand Traore gifted the host a lifeline when he hacked Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa down in the penalty area.

The referee waved aside the penalty appeals from the Cameroonians before the VAR stepped in to award the home side a penalty after a three-minute stoppage time.

FC Porto man, Aboubakar, stepped up to the plate to comfortably convert to draw the Lions' level.

In the first half added time, Cameroon has warded another penalty after a clumsy tackle by Issoufou Dayo on Nouhou Tolo.

This time, the referee wasted no time to point to the spot, and that man again, Aboubakar, calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to put Cameroon 2-1 ahead at the break.

Pulse Nigeria

In the second half, Cameroon continued from where they stopped in the first, dominating the Stallions.

Just before the hour mark, Aboubakar thought he had completed his hat-trick when he had the ball in the Burkina Faso net following a blistering counter-attack. But the VAR once again stepped in to rule it out for outside.

Burkina Faso also had chances of their own to equalise but were twice denied by excellent saves from Onana, who atoned for his howler in the game's opening goal in the first half.

Despite both sides doing their best to add to the scoreline, there would be no further goals as Cameroon held on for all three points to kick off their campaign on a winning note.

The Lions, who extended their winning run to five matches, go top of group A on three points, with Burkina Faso bottom of the group.