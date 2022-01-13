AFCON 2021: 3 things we learnt from a Day 4 where referee chaos stole the headlines

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast provided the best entertainment; Tunisia vs Mali, the biggest controversy

Tunisia manager Mondher Kebaier confronts referee Janny Sikazwe at full-time
Tunisia manager Mondher Kebaier confronts referee Janny Sikazwe at full-time

The final matches in the first round of group games at the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) came to a conclusion on Day 4 with Mali, Gambia and Ivory Coast all winning their games 1-0 to claim their first three points.

But on a day that saw controversy sell more than the actual victories, what lessons were learnt?

While fans, teams, and administrators might have previously been lenient with referee calls at the tournament so far, perhaps due to the availability of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Sikazwe's calls in Mali's 1-0 Group F win over Tunisia have changed the dynamics.

Sikazwe was suspended in 2018 by CAF on suspicion of corruption
Sikazwe was suspended in 2018 by CAF on suspicion of corruption Getty Images

Calling for full-time in the 85th minute of the match, rejecting his decision to restart play, rejecting a VAR review of a red card issued, and ending the match again 20 seconds early was one call too many, and quite questionable.

Sikazwe's performance on the day was so controversial that it took the focus away from Mali, who had just won their opening game over Tunisia.

Ibrahima Koné’s second-half penalty was the only goal of the game
Ibrahima Koné’s second-half penalty was the only goal of the game AFP

Tunisia, who would feel hard done by by Sikazwe's decisions, will go into their next games being very critical of every matchday official. Probably, not only Tunisia but every single competitor at the AFCON. No one likes the idea of being the next victim.

Before their first-ever game at the AFCON, Gambia had a record of going on to win games in which they scored first. They had done this in five of their last nine matches, losing or drawing the games in which they conceded first.

The Gambia knew this and combined well for Ablie Jallow to score for them as early as the 10th minute.

Gambia is participating in their first-ever AFCON tournament
Gambia is participating in their first-ever AFCON tournament AFP

Mauritania should have known this. Maybe, they didn't. But is that even an excuse to go on and waste 18 of 20 shots attempted at goal? Only two attempts on target. Worse still, Mauritania had 60% of the possession.

The Gambia understood their strong point and played to it. The onus, however, is on their next opponents to understand that to defeat the Scorpions, you have just one job: sting them first.

Max-Alain Gradel scored the only goal in a game that should have been a festival of goals.

Gradel stunner seized control of the game for Ivory Coast
Gradel stunner seized control of the game for Ivory Coast AFP

Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea playing the sort of end-to-end football that was utterly satisfying, putting both their performances ahead of almost every other team at the AFCON this year. Maybe save for Nigeria, Algeria, Sierra Leone and Cameroon who all played decently too in their group openers.

If unpleasant football is to be a thing for all other teams for the rest of the AFCON, expect both Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea to have a walk-in-the-park to the final, and possibly, play themselves again for the title.

