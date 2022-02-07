AFCON 2021: 3 things we learnt as Senegal emerged champions of Africa

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Senegal rounded off the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, getting crowned as the new champions of Africa following their penalty shootout victory over Egypt.

The new champions of Africa, Senegal (IMAGO/Sebastian Frej)
The game, which had to be decided by the shootouts, ran its full course at 120 minutes, producing a goal in neither regulation time nor extra time.

But after heartbreaking defeats in 2002 and the 2019 editions, Senegal went on to win the day for their first AFCON-ever triumph. As the new champions now smile broadly and Egypt continue to gloom over their failure to win, what lessons can we learn from the final?

Mohamed Salah and Egypt will get a chance to bounce back from their Cup of Nations final defeat when they play Senegal again in a World Cup qualifying play-off
Egypt's history of keeping it safe at the back and allowing their opponents to attack at them more than they did themselves seemed to play out against Senegal, as the Senegalese were allowed more possession of the ball.

For the Egyptians, the plan was to have Senegal sweat in attack but to no avail, while having the game extend to extra time, and possibly penalties where they believed they possessed the better mental ability.

This was the order of events in Egypt's previous knockout games that saw them win the round of 16 and semifinals via penalties and the quarter-finals in extra time.

Mane visibly let emotions get the better of him as he chose power over placement while executing Senegal's best chance of the game: a penalty in the seventh minute.

After having the spot-kick saved by Gabaski, who saved two penalties during Egypt’s semi-final shoot-out win over Cameroon, the Teranga Lions struggled to get another clear-cut chance at goal in a cagey affair.

Captain Sadio Mane converts the shootout penalty that won the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal in Yaounde on Sunday.
With the game heading into extra time and eventually penalties, it seemed like things were looking bleaker for Senegal. However, Mane again stepped up, this time with a calmer head, and tucked his penalty away for Senegal's match-winner.

Considering that they finished all three of their knockout stage fixtures in regulation time, without the aid of a penalty shootout, the Teranga Lions seemed like the side that deserved the trophy more than an Egypt who had won by the lottery of penalties on two occasions.

In addition to that, Senegal also showed that while winning the Final might have been anyone's game, they wanted it more. Their higher possession of the ball and the greater amount of goal attempts showed that they had more grit to win than Egypt, who opted to do it again through the lottery of penalties.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie

