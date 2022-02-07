AFCON 2021: 3 things we learnt as Senegal emerged champions of Africa

But after heartbreaking defeats in 2002 and the 2019 editions, Senegal went on to win the day for their first AFCON-ever triumph. As the new champions now smile broadly and Egypt continue to gloom over their failure to win, what lessons can we learn from the final?

AFP

Egypt stuck to their gameplan

Egypt's history of keeping it safe at the back and allowing their opponents to attack at them more than they did themselves seemed to play out against Senegal, as the Senegalese were allowed more possession of the ball.

For the Egyptians, the plan was to have Senegal sweat in attack but to no avail, while having the game extend to extra time, and possibly penalties where they believed they possessed the better mental ability.

This was the order of events in Egypt's previous knockout games that saw them win the round of 16 and semifinals via penalties and the quarter-finals in extra time.

Sadio Mane could have had a day of 'self-blaming'

Mane visibly let emotions get the better of him as he chose power over placement while executing Senegal's best chance of the game: a penalty in the seventh minute.

After having the spot-kick saved by Gabaski, who saved two penalties during Egypt’s semi-final shoot-out win over Cameroon, the Teranga Lions struggled to get another clear-cut chance at goal in a cagey affair.

AFP

With the game heading into extra time and eventually penalties, it seemed like things were looking bleaker for Senegal. However, Mane again stepped up, this time with a calmer head, and tucked his penalty away for Senegal's match-winner.

Senegal were deserved champions

Considering that they finished all three of their knockout stage fixtures in regulation time, without the aid of a penalty shootout, the Teranga Lions seemed like the side that deserved the trophy more than an Egypt who had won by the lottery of penalties on two occasions.