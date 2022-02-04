AFCON 2021: 3 things we learnt as Egypt set up a Salah v Mane final

Although victory had to come after a stressful 120 minutes and a tense penalty shootout, Egypt ensured they got the job done.

As we now relive the moments from the second semi-final clash, what lesson were we provided?

Egypt are quite an unentertaining side to watch

While for Egypt, the game was solely about getting a result, for spectators it was expected to be an 'excite while trying to get a result' match. Maybe Egypt did not get the memo.

The Pharaohs, who had struggled to win their games all competition, chose to sit in deep and defend, breaking into a counterattack occasionally. Hence, presenting an almost one-sided affair.

Somehow, they did so well in smothering Cameroon's pressure. In attack, however, they failed to exert any pressure on the Cameroonian defence, and in the bid, got only one of their seven attempts on target.

Cameroon lost their clinical nature

Possessing two of the competition's highest goal scorers - Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi - one would have expected Cameroon to score at least a goal in their semi-final encounter.

However, neither men nor even Cameroon's third striker on the day - Nicolas Ngamaleu - converted any of the Indomitable Lions' closest attempts at goal.

A 0-0 scoreline at the end of both regulation and extra-time meant that Cameroon failed to score for the first time in the competition.

It was not enough that their failure to be clinical cost them in normal and extra time, but it also cost them in the shootouts, as they converted only one of their three spot-kicks. That was a poor turnover rate for a side that had scored 11 goals in their five previous games.

Gabaski has been Egypt's best player at the AFCON

Mohamed 'Gabaski' Abou Gabal impressively saved efforts from Harold Moukoudi and James Lea Siliki, before Clinton N’Jie failed to convert Cameroon’s final spot-kick to give Egypt a win. His heroics at the tail end of the game was not what solely won him the man-of-the-match award at full-time though.

A couple of impressive saves in both halves of the game, while also nursing a groin injury, kept Egypt alive to play for another 30 minutes.

His performance was similar to when he came in as a substitute in Egypt's Round of 16 clash to replace injured Mohamed El Shenawy, and also when he ensured Morocco could not get past him in the quarter-finals.