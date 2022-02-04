AFCON 2021: 3 things we learnt as Egypt set up a Salah v Mane final

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will square off as Egypt takes on Senegal in the final

Egyptian players celebrate qualifying the AFCON 2021 final
Egyptian players celebrate qualifying the AFCON 2021 final

Seven-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions Egypt emerged victorious in their semi-final clash with hosts Cameroon, booking their place with Senegal in Sunday's final.

Recommended articles

Although victory had to come after a stressful 120 minutes and a tense penalty shootout, Egypt ensured they got the job done.

As we now relive the moments from the second semi-final clash, what lesson were we provided?

While for Egypt, the game was solely about getting a result, for spectators it was expected to be an 'excite while trying to get a result' match. Maybe Egypt did not get the memo.

Salah missed a good chance to put Egypt ahead in normal time.
Salah missed a good chance to put Egypt ahead in normal time. Pulse Nigeria

The Pharaohs, who had struggled to win their games all competition, chose to sit in deep and defend, breaking into a counterattack occasionally. Hence, presenting an almost one-sided affair.

Somehow, they did so well in smothering Cameroon's pressure. In attack, however, they failed to exert any pressure on the Cameroonian defence, and in the bid, got only one of their seven attempts on target.

Possessing two of the competition's highest goal scorers - Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi - one would have expected Cameroon to score at least a goal in their semi-final encounter.

However, neither men nor even Cameroon's third striker on the day - Nicolas Ngamaleu - converted any of the Indomitable Lions' closest attempts at goal.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon
The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon CAF

A 0-0 scoreline at the end of both regulation and extra-time meant that Cameroon failed to score for the first time in the competition.

It was not enough that their failure to be clinical cost them in normal and extra time, but it also cost them in the shootouts, as they converted only one of their three spot-kicks. That was a poor turnover rate for a side that had scored 11 goals in their five previous games.

Mohamed 'Gabaski' Abou Gabal impressively saved efforts from Harold Moukoudi and James Lea Siliki, before Clinton N’Jie failed to convert Cameroon’s final spot-kick to give Egypt a win. His heroics at the tail end of the game was not what solely won him the man-of-the-match award at full-time though.

Mohamed Gabaski Abou Gabal stopped two of Cameroon three penalties in their semifinal clash
Mohamed Gabaski Abou Gabal stopped two of Cameroon three penalties in their semifinal clash Confederation of African Football (CAF)

A couple of impressive saves in both halves of the game, while also nursing a groin injury, kept Egypt alive to play for another 30 minutes.

His performance was similar to when he came in as a substitute in Egypt's Round of 16 clash to replace injured Mohamed El Shenawy, and also when he ensured Morocco could not get past him in the quarter-finals.

For an Egyptian side that have not been scoring much, it is clear why they have been progressing further into the competition without producing many goals. It is because of the man in goal: Gabaski.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

AFCON2021: Dango goes from hero to zero as 10-man Stallions beat Tunisia

Dango Outtara celebrates his decisive goal.

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Top 10: January transfers that blew us away

Top 10 January Transfers

New Ghana boss plans new faces for Super Eagles clash

Chris Hughton is expected to take vacant Black Stars job