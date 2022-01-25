AFCON 2021: 3 things we learnt as Cameroon, Gambia reached the Quarter-finalists

It was a day that saw Chaker Alhadhur keep goal impressively for Comoros, Vincent Aboubakar do what Vincent Aboubakar does for Cameroon, and both Guinea and Gambia get red carded, has come to an end. But what lessons were learnt from Monday’s games?

Gambia are sticking to their manual

Gambia continued their fairy tale run at the AFCON with a 1-0 win over Guinea. A win that did not entirely come as a surprise as the Scorpions matched Guinea strength for strength for most of the game.

AFP

For the Gambia, the script was simple. Frustrate Guinea as much as possible with a masterpiece defending, and score first, too. With their running record of winning games in which they scored first, it is obvious why Guinea had difficulty finding the back of the net after Musa Barrow struck in second-half for the debutants.

Vincent Aboubakar makes Cameroon truly Indomitable

Comoros showed courage when they played hosts Cameroon in their Round of 16 game. A side ravaged by injuries and COVID-19, which also affected all their goalkeepers, came up strongly against the Indomitable Lions but somehow, the fairytale run was bound to come to an end for them.

Vincent Aboubakar went from being a provider to goalscorer as Cameroon struck past stand-in goalkeeper Chaker Alhadhur, twice. Comoros nearly found their way back after they pulled a goal back but, nearly was all it was at full-time. For Aboubakar, it would be just another night to casually bag himself an AFCON goal.

Imago/backpagepix

Red cards are ruling in the Round of 16

Two red cards in Gambia's win over Guinea, and one in Cameroon's victory over Comoros, meant that the Round of 16 has now seen five sendings-off in four matches so far.