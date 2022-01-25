AFCON 2021: 3 things we learnt as Cameroon, Gambia reached the Quarter-finalists

Jidechi Chidiezie
Day 2 of the Round of 16 saw three red cards in two games

Comoros' stand-in goalkeeper, Chaker Alhadhur-AFCON
Hosts Cameroon and debutants Gambia were the second set of teams to progress to the Quarter-finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after wins over Comoros and Guinea.

It was a day that saw Chaker Alhadhur keep goal impressively for Comoros, Vincent Aboubakar do what Vincent Aboubakar does for Cameroon, and both Guinea and Gambia get red carded, has come to an end. But what lessons were learnt from Monday’s games?

Gambia continued their fairy tale run at the AFCON with a 1-0 win over Guinea. A win that did not entirely come as a surprise as the Scorpions matched Guinea strength for strength for most of the game.

Musa Barrow (C) celebrates with his Gambia teammates after scoring against Guinea
For the Gambia, the script was simple. Frustrate Guinea as much as possible with a masterpiece defending, and score first, too. With their running record of winning games in which they scored first, it is obvious why Guinea had difficulty finding the back of the net after Musa Barrow struck in second-half for the debutants.

Comoros showed courage when they played hosts Cameroon in their Round of 16 game. A side ravaged by injuries and COVID-19, which also affected all their goalkeepers, came up strongly against the Indomitable Lions but somehow, the fairytale run was bound to come to an end for them.

Vincent Aboubakar went from being a provider to goalscorer as Cameroon struck past stand-in goalkeeper Chaker Alhadhur, twice. Comoros nearly found their way back after they pulled a goal back but, nearly was all it was at full-time. For Aboubakar, it would be just another night to casually bag himself an AFCON goal.

Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon celebrates 2nd goal during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations
Two red cards in Gambia's win over Guinea, and one in Cameroon's victory over Comoros, meant that the Round of 16 has now seen five sendings-off in four matches so far.

Nadjim Abdou's early sending-off in Comoros' defeat meant the clash was the latest to join the league of Round of 16 games with a red card.





