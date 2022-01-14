AFCON 2021: 3 reasons Senegal are underperforming

And while their ranking still remains intact (for now at least), their reputation has taken a huge hit after two subpar performances in the opening two games at AFCON 2021.

Aliou Cisse’s Teranga Lions have so far looked nothing like the team that made it all the way to the final in Egypt two years ago.

For a team littered with competent individual talents and led by a genuine world-class player in Sadio Mane, it appears all their fear factor ends on paper. Here are three reasons why Senegal's fear factor has not translated to the pitch so far at AFCON 2021.

Lack of creativity

Senegal have three world-class players in goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and of course Sadio Mane, their star forward. None of that world-class juice translates to the midfield though: the closest they come in that position is PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

IMAGO / Contrast

The problem there is that Gueye is more adept at breaking up play than making them, which means he cannot be counted on for creativity.

The same description applies to the two other central midfielders Senegal have used in their two AFCON 2021 games so far; neither Cheikhou Kouyate nor Mamadou Loum has a creative bone in his body.

For a team that mostly plays in a 4-4-2 (and its many variations), playing three destroyers in midfield helps defensively but limits the team offensively. A good indication of why Senegal are yet to concede in two games, but also why they have scored only once.

No competent crosser

In the case where there is no creativity in midfield, the next best thing would be to use the wide areas, depending on the fullbacks and wingers to put quality balls into the box.

Teams like Liverpool have mastered this but Senegal clearly have not which is another reason for their prolonged struggles.

In their latest underwhelming performance – the goalless draw against Guinea – the wingers Bouna Sarr and Mane Thiam failed to recognise opportunities to pick out Sadio Mane and Boulaye Dia in the box on numerous occasions.

AFP

Senegal had seven corner-kicks and failed to create threatening situations from any of them despite the towering physical presence they had in the box.

Bouna Sarr was on corner-kick duties but only managed to repeatedly waste potentially dangerous opportunities. The full-backs, Saliou Ciss and Ibrahima Mbaye did not fare better either, as they repeatedly failed to even beat the first man with their crosses.

Poor tactical approach

The most important reason for Senegal underperforming is Aliou Cisse’s lack of tactical ingenuity. The two above-mentioned reasons ultimately lead back to the manager. It is on him to figure out what creative channels work best for his team and Cisse has failed to do that so far.

IMAGO / Xinhua

This issue did not start in the last two games either, there has always been a sense of underachievement surrounding the team under Cisse’s tutelage. Senegal, despite all their talent, are known for being a counterattacking team, adept at hurting their opponents in transition.

What we have seen so far at AFCON 2021 is what happens when Senegal are not allowed to counterattack because their opponents are sitting deep and defending.