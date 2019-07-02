Not one Super Eagles player can hold his high after their embarrassing 2-0 loss to Madagascar in their third group game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Madagascar scored in both halves in their surprise win to take the top spot of Group B while Nigeria had to settle for second place.

This is how the Super Eagles fared in the game.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Goalkeeper)

Getty Images

Got his first game of AFCON 2019 and was not at fault for both goals but saving either of them would have been special and that’s what top goalkeepers do.

5/10

Chidozie Awaziem (Right back)

Did his best to defend tightly from the right but offered nothing going forward. Tried his bets as a central defender playing as a right-back.

4/10

William Troost-Ekong (Central defence)

Put in a shift in the centre of defence but his work on the day was undone by the two goals Nigeria conceded.

6/10

Leon Balogun (Central defence)

Was actually Nigeria’s best player before his mistake led to the first goal. Continued to work hard after that but the damage was done already.

5/10

Ola Aina (Left-back)

Struggled initially with the pace and high pressing of the Malagasy but still managed to be solid at left back. Tried to push attack from the left in some cases but his effort was not enough.

5/10

Oghenekaro Etebo (Central midfield)

Had a busy afternoon in midfield and played with his usual energy but mistimed a host of tackles in the first half and lacked the composure to dictate the game for Nigeria. He still continues to struggle as a creator in the middle for the Super Eagles and wasted a number of freekicks from good areas.

5/10

John Ogu (Midfielder)

CAF

Struggled with the pace of the game and didn't have the time and space to be his composed self. Madagascar’s hard press unsettled him.

3/10

Mikel Obi (Midfielder)

CAF

Another poor game form the Super Eagles captain who offered nothing on the pitch. Lacked the energy to cope with the pace of the game and failed to do anything with the ball. He showed again why he has no future with the Super Eagles.

3/10

Ahmed Musa (Forward)

Another poor game from the veteran forward. Failed to get past any of his markers during the game and missed Nigeria’s best chance of the game.

3/10

Samuel Kalu (Forward)

Didn't offer any threat all through his stay on the pitch. Troubled the Madagascar defence with his quick feet and got himself into good shooting positions but his finishing let him down.

4/10

Odion Ighalo (Striker)

CAF

Another frustrating game for the striker who was well contained by the Madagascar defence.

3/10

Substitutes

Wilfred Ndidi (Midfield)

His drive gave the Super Eagles a lift in the second half and made some efforts from a distance which didn’t work. Deflected Carolus Andriamatsinoro’s freekick for Madagascar's second goal.

3/10

Moses Simon (Forward)

Didn’t do much in the game after coming on for Kalu in the game.

Alex Iwobi (Midfield)

Getty Images

Came on for Mikel in the game but couldn’t find the space to create anything for the Super Eagles.