Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr and his defender William Troost-Ekong faced the media in a press conference ahead of Nigeria’s second round clash of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Cameroon.

As the first press conference after their 2-0 loss to Madagascar which saw them relinquish top spot of Group B, Rohr and Troost-Ekong had tough questions to answer, especially to the Nigerian press.

These are five things they said at the press conference.

1. The loss to Madagascar a mistake

Twitter

Rohr said the loss against Madagascar on Sunday, June 30 was a mistake and that the Super Eagles are ready to make Nigerians proud against Cameroon.

"We are happy to reach to the knockout round, we have the time to recover & have good training sessions,” Rohr said at the press conference.

“The moment is here to show to Nigerians that Madagascar defeat was an 'Accident'. We'll make Nigeria proud."

Ekong re-echoed his coach’s sentiments and said that he and his teammates have been motivated by that defeat.

“We are not happy with the last game (Against Madagascar), but we are motivated now. We have to be ready for Cameroon," the defender who plays in Italy with Udinese said.

2. Team news

CAF

According to Rohr, his captain Mikel Obi is out of the game with a knee injury which he sustained in the game against Madagascar.

Shehu Abdullahi who got injured in Nigeria’s first game at AFCON 2019 is training again but won’t be available for the game against Cameroon.

Jamilu Collins who got injured on the eve of the tournament is fit but it is not known yet if he can start the game against Cameroon.

3. Rohr’s future

Nigerians have been frustrated with the Super Eagles style of play at AFCON 2019 and Rohr has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism.

The game against Cameroon is an important one for him and his future with the Super Eagles but the coach was not ready to be drawn to that conversation before Saturday’s game.

“I don’t read social media and we are focused on the game tomorrow,” Rohr said when he was asked about his future if Nigeria lose against Cameroon.

“After the game, we can speak about what you asked.”

4. Career highlight

Ekong revealed at the press conference that winning AFCON 2019 title will be the highlight of his career.

The defender won bronze with Nigeria’s U23 in the football event of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

5. Preparation for a penalty shoot-out

Rohr revealed that his team has prepared for a penalty shootout in the case that the game goes into a shootout.

“Everyone play penalties after training & the team is fresher now & can play 120 minutes,” Rohr said.