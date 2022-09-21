Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

Before joining the Premier League newcomers, the 22-year-old free agent had since the beginning of July, been without a club after he was released by FK Sarajevo.

Nottingham Forest confirmed the news on Tuesday with a short statement: "Nottingham Forest is pleased to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric. Welcome to The Reds, Adnan!"

The young shot-stopper spent the majority of his youth career in Austria, where he was born, as well as, Germany, Slovakia and Bosnia & Herzegovina becomes the club's 23rd signing of the summer.

Nottingham Forest has continued to make use of the free agent market following the closing of the transfer window at the beginning of September.

Before Kanuric, and after the close of the window, they first signed former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier.

The 22-year-old comes into the Forest team that currently have on-loan Dean Henderson as their first-choice goalkeeper.

Nottingham Forest's summer signings