Premier League club Nottingham Forest have made their 23rd signing of the summer after completing a deal for Bosnian goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric.
Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing
Nottingham Forest have continued to make use of the free agent market following the closing of the transfer window at the beginning of September.
Before joining the Premier League newcomers, the 22-year-old free agent had since the beginning of July, been without a club after he was released by FK Sarajevo.
Nottingham Forest confirmed the news on Tuesday with a short statement: "Nottingham Forest is pleased to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric. Welcome to The Reds, Adnan!"
The young shot-stopper spent the majority of his youth career in Austria, where he was born, as well as, Germany, Slovakia and Bosnia & Herzegovina becomes the club's 23rd signing of the summer.
Before Kanuric, and after the close of the window, they first signed former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier.
The 22-year-old comes into the Forest team that currently have on-loan Dean Henderson as their first-choice goalkeeper.
Nottingham Forest's summer signings
- Taiwo Awoniyi (£17.5m, Union Berlin)
- Dean Henderson (season-long loan, Manchester United)
- Giulian Biancone (£9m, Troyes)
- Moussa Niakhate (£9m, Mainz 05)
- Omar Richards (£7.7m, Bayern Munich)
- Neco Williams (£18m, Liverpool)
- Wayne Hennessey (free, Burnley)
- Brandon Aguilera (£855k, LD Alajuelense)
- Lewis O'Brien (£8.5m, Huddersfield Town)
- Harry Toffolo (£2.2m, Huddersfield Town)
- Jesse Lingard (free, Manchester United)
- Orel Mangala (£11.7m, Stuttgart)
- Emmanuel Dennis (£20m, Watford)
- Cheikhou Kouyate (free, Crystal Palace)
- Remo Freuler (£7.6m, Atalanta BC)
- Morgan Gibbs-White (£27m, Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- Hwang Ui-Jo (£3.6m, Bordeaux)
- Renan Lodi (loan, Atletico Madrid)
- Willy Boly (£2.3m, Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- Josh Bowler (£2.1m, Blackpool)
- Loic Bade (loan, Rennes)
- Sergie Aurier (free transfer)