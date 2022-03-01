Adidas suspends 14-year sponsorship of Russian Football Federation over Ukraine invasion

Global sportswear manufacturer Adidas has suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Federation over their country's invasion of neighbours Ukraine.
The German sportswear giants have been the official kit manufacturers of the Russian national teams since 2008.
As Russia's military onslaught on Ukraine continues, Adidas has decided to put its agreement with the Russian Federation on hold indefinitely.
Adidas become the latest body to sever ties with Russia or Russian entities, following the lead of global bodies such as FIFA and UEFA.
FIFA have suspended Russia and all Russian national teams from taking part in international competitions while UEFA have also expelled Spartak Moscow from the Europa League Round-of-16.
