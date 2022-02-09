Adidas launch Investigation into Kurt Zouma's horrific pet attack video

David Ben
Adidas is currently investigating the video showing the West Ham defender kicking his cat

Adidas has now launched an Internal Investigation into the viral footage of West Ham's Kurt Zouma who appears to have attacked his pet cat in the footage released on social media yesterday.

As seen in the disturbing clip, Zouma is seen slapping and kicking the Bengal after booting it across the kitchen earlier, while laughter can be heard in the background.

The 27-year-old centre-back then chases the cat, before throwing a pair of designer shoes at it.

However, Adidas who are the official kit supplier of the West Ham star, in a statement said: “We are aware of a deeply upsetting video circulating online. No animal should be subject to cruel and unwarranted abuse, and we are investigating the incident internally.”

Kurt Zouma featured for West Ham in their 1-0 win against Watford the London Stadium on Tuesday night
Zouma to the anger of West Ham fans featured in the Hammers 1-0 win against Watford on Tuesday night, with his club having already released a strong statement condemning his actions on Monday.

Kurt Zouma has apologized for his actions on Monday following criticism of his actions
Zouma has also apologized for his actions as well on Tuesday saying he was “deeply sorry” for his actions and claimed it was “an isolated incident”.

Investigations will however continue as the 27-year-old Frenchman continues to be under scrutiny and could face prosecution in the coming days.

Authors:

