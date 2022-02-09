Adidas launch Investigation into Kurt Zouma's horrific pet attack video

As seen in the disturbing clip, Zouma is seen slapping and kicking the Bengal after booting it across the kitchen earlier, while laughter can be heard in the background.

The 27-year-old centre-back then chases the cat, before throwing a pair of designer shoes at it.

However, Adidas who are the official kit supplier of the West Ham star, in a statement said: “We are aware of a deeply upsetting video circulating online. No animal should be subject to cruel and unwarranted abuse, and we are investigating the incident internally.”

Imago

Zouma to the anger of West Ham fans featured in the Hammers 1-0 win against Watford on Tuesday night, with his club having already released a strong statement condemning his actions on Monday.

Imago

Zouma has also apologized for his actions as well on Tuesday saying he was “deeply sorry” for his actions and claimed it was “an isolated incident”.