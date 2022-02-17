UCL

Adeyemi and Adamu steal the headlines as Nigerians laud Salzburg's 'Wazobia connection', troll Overrated Bayern Munich after first-leg draw

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to RB Salzburg's performance after Bayern Munich drew level at the death in their Champions League clash on Wednesday night

Social media reactions to Salzburg's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions league on Wednesday night
Social media reactions to Salzburg's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions league on Wednesday night

Austrian Champions Red Bull Salzburg were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday night in the Champions league.

Recommended articles
Chukwubuike Adamu (middle) celebrates with Karim Adeyemi(Right) and RB Salzburg teammate after scoring the opener against Bayern Munich in the Champions league Round of 16 fixture on Wednesday night
Chukwubuike Adamu (middle) celebrates with Karim Adeyemi(Right) and RB Salzburg teammate after scoring the opener against Bayern Munich in the Champions league Round of 16 fixture on Wednesday night Imago

Chukwubuike Adamu having come on in the 12th minute for the injured Noah Okafor put the Austrians ahead in the 21st minute before French winger Kingsley Coman levelled for Bayern Munich in the 90th minute to salvage a first-leg draw in their Champions league round of 16 clash.

Kingsley Coman scored a 90th minute equalizer for Bayern Munich to salvage a draw in their Champions league first-leg tie against RB Salzburg
Kingsley Coman scored a 90th minute equalizer for Bayern Munich to salvage a draw in their Champions league first-leg tie against RB Salzburg Imago

Nigerians and football fans on social media have now reacted to Salzburg's impressive performance against the mighty Germans - who most fans have now labelled as 'overrated' after failing to pick up all three points on Wednesday following their 4-2 humiliation by Bundesliga new comers Bochum FC.

Here are some of the reactions, screenshots below:

1

A twitter user declares Armageddon after Salzburg took the lead against Bayern Munich
A twitter user declares Armageddon after Salzburg took the lead against Bayern Munich Twitter

2

Another fan labels Bayern Minich as 'Overrated'
Another fan labels Bayern Minich as 'Overrated' Twitter

3

A football fan aims subtle dig at FC Barcelona
A football fan aims subtle dig at FC Barcelona Twitter

4

A twitter user makes an ultimate submission
A twitter user makes an ultimate submission Twitter

5

A Nigerian twitter user points out Salzburg's Nigerian connection
A Nigerian twitter user points out Salzburg's Nigerian connection Twitter

6

Football fans on Twitter praised Karim Adeyemi's performance on Wednesday against Bayern Munich
Football fans on Twitter praised Karim Adeyemi's performance on Wednesday against Bayern Munich Twitter

7

Football fans continued to hail Karim Adeyemi's performance on Wednesday against Bayern Munich
Football fans continued to hail Karim Adeyemi's performance on Wednesday against Bayern Munich Twitter

8

A twitter fan with a quick reality check
A twitter fan with a quick reality check Twitter

9

A Nigerian lady dares to dream
A Nigerian lady dares to dream Twitter

10

Popular Nigerian Twitter punter expresses shock at Salzburg's performance against the bookies favorite
Popular Nigerian Twitter punter expresses shock at Salzburg's performance against the bookies favorite Twitter

11

Again another fan declares Bayern Munich as 'overrated'
Again another fan declares Bayern Munich as 'overrated' Twitter

12

A Man United fan begs to play Bayern in the Champions league
A Man United fan begs to play Bayern in the Champions league Twitter
Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Social media reactions to Salzburg's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions league on Wednesday night

    Adeyemi and Adamu steal the headlines as Nigerians laud Salzburg's 'Wazobia connection', troll Overrated Bayern Munich after first-leg draw

  • Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi remained gracious in defeat and praised his players for their performance against Liverpool.

    'We didn't deserve to lose' - Inter coach Inzaghi proud of his players

  • Liverpool defeated Inter Milan in the Champions League

    Liverpool fans credit Klopp's changes for victory against Inter Milan

Recommended articles

Adeyemi and Adamu steal the headlines as Nigerians laud Salzburg's 'Wazobia connection', troll Overrated Bayern Munich after first-leg draw

Adeyemi and Adamu steal the headlines as Nigerians laud Salzburg's 'Wazobia connection', troll Overrated Bayern Munich after first-leg draw

'We didn't deserve to lose' - Inter coach Inzaghi proud of his players

'We didn't deserve to lose' - Inter coach Inzaghi proud of his players

Liverpool fans credit Klopp's changes for victory against Inter Milan

Liverpool fans credit Klopp's changes for victory against Inter Milan

Firmino, Mo Salah give Liverpool handy first leg lead over Inter Milan

Firmino, Mo Salah give Liverpool handy first leg lead over Inter Milan

Who is Chukwubuike Adamu, the Nigerian-born striker who scored a wonderful goal against Bayern Munich?

Who is Chukwubuike Adamu, the Nigerian-born striker who scored a wonderful goal against Bayern Munich?

Emmanuel Dennis pictured with NFF committee in London

Emmanuel Dennis pictured with NFF committee in London

Trending

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

West Ham star Michael Antonio is not happy with the treatrment of teammate Kurt Zouma over Cat kicking incident

BREAKING: Lookman, FIFA has approved Ademola's Super Eagles switch

Ademola Lookman can now join teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho

How can Hodgson line up Watford's Super Eagles to escape relegation?

Watford-Nigeria
SUPER EAGLES

'World Cup qualification is non-negotiable' - NFF President Pinnick BOASTS after meeting Leicester City and Watford stars

The Super Eagles are not just going to the world cup to have fun

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scores beautiful free kick in Ligue 1

Moses Simon scored a truly worthy match winner against Reims

Odion Ighalo sees Al-Hilal coach sacked following club World Cup exit

Odion Ighalo

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Transfer Gist: Super Eagles' Onuachu is a wanted man in England

Super Eagles and Genk Forward Paul Onuachu