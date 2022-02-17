Austrian Champions Red Bull Salzburg were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday night in the Champions league.
Adeyemi and Adamu steal the headlines as Nigerians laud Salzburg's 'Wazobia connection', troll Overrated Bayern Munich after first-leg draw
Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to RB Salzburg's performance after Bayern Munich drew level at the death in their Champions League clash on Wednesday night
Chukwubuike Adamu having come on in the 12th minute for the injured Noah Okafor put the Austrians ahead in the 21st minute before French winger Kingsley Coman levelled for Bayern Munich in the 90th minute to salvage a first-leg draw in their Champions league round of 16 clash.
Nigerians and football fans on social media have now reacted to Salzburg's impressive performance against the mighty Germans - who most fans have now labelled as 'overrated' after failing to pick up all three points on Wednesday following their 4-2 humiliation by Bundesliga new comers Bochum FC.
Here are some of the reactions, screenshots below:
