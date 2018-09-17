news

Nigerian striker Adeleke Akinyemi scored his first goal for IK Start in their 3-0 win over Lillestroem in a Norwegian Eliteserien encounter played on Sunday, September 17.

The 20-year-old forward moved to IK Start from Latvian side FK Ventspils in the summer transfer window.

Since his move to IK Start, Adeleke has been struggling in front of goal and fired blanks in previous encounters against Strømsgodset, Odds BK, and Kristiansund BK before the international break.

Adeleke, Aremu shine for IK Start

He however was able to find the target just five minutes into the encounter against Lillestroem when he converted a pass through to him by compatriot Afeez Aremu who moved to IK Start in the winter transfer window.

Start doubled their lead through Kevin Kabran who converted a penalty, Mathias Bringaker sealed the result for Start when he converted a pass through to him by Niklas Sandberg.

Aremu took to his official Instagram account to post a video of his assist to Adeleke with a caption, “Caption to this my pass to.”

Despite the win, IK Start are still in the relegation zone and have 20 points from 22 matches played.

Adeleke and Aremu are expected to be in action when IK Start travel to face Bodoe/Glimt in their next league fixture scheduled for Sunday, September 23.