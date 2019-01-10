Achraf Hakim has risen to stardom in 2018 and was announced the winner of the 2018 African Youth Player of the Year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Here are five things to know about the youngster.

1. Achraf Hakim is 20-years-old

Born in Madrid, Spain on November 4, 1998 Achraf Hakimi Mouh is just 20-years-old.

2. Previous clubs

Born in Madrid, Hakimi started his youth career with Club Deportivo Colonia Ofigevi of Getafe but after just one year he moved to Real Madrid in 2006.

He joined up with the Real Madrid academy where he continued his development to become a professional footballer.

10-years later he was promoted to the Real Madrid Castilla in 2016 after making several appearances for their various youth teams.

With a severe injury to the first choice right-back Dani Carvajal, Hakimi was called to the first team by former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and took his opportunity as they won the UEFA Champions League.

He was however loaned out to German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund but is expected to return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

3. Hakimi and Morocco

Hakimi was born in Madrid and was eligible to play for European giants Spain but declined to play from North African side Atlas Lions of Morocco.

He made his debut for the Moroccan under 17 side and went on to represent the national team at U-20 and U-23 teams.

He finally made his debut for the senior national team in 2016 and went on to represent the country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

4. Style of play

Hakimi is a right back who has shown versatility to be able to play as a left back if required as shown deputizing for Brazilian full-back Marcelo on several occasions.

He also has good height for a full back which enables him to play as a central defender if required although has not played in the position frequently.

Due to the explosive pace he possesses, he is able to get up and down the flank and create opportunities for his teammates by joining the attack while being solid in defence.

5. Awards

Hakimi has been able to rack up so individual and collective awards.

With Real Madrid, he won the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup and on an individual note the CAF Youth Player of the Year.