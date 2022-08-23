SERIE A

AC Milan and PUMA unveil third kit of the 2022/23 season

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Serie A champions have released their third kit of the season as they hope to defend the Scudetto.

AC Milan Third Kit 2022/23 season
AC Milan Third Kit 2022/23 season

AC Milan and Sportswear giants PUMA have unveiled their stylish new Third kit for the 2022/23 season on Tuesday, August 23.

The new kit is going to be worn by the men's, women's and youth teams in their respective competitions.

According to the club's official website, the new Third kit is made for those who stand out and never hold back.

Milan's third kit was inspired by the city of Milan, the Rossoneri blend brilliant football and effortless style together like no other team.

AC Milan x Puma Third Kit
AC Milan x Puma Third Kit AC Milan

The new olive-green jersey features a tonal graphic of the flag of Milan and features a unique monochromatic version of the AC Milan club crest.

The jersey integrates subtle yellow accents and finishes to compliment the inherent Milanese style.

Speaking on the new release, AC Milan's Chief revenue officer Casper Stylsvig was quoted to have said: "We are truly excited to release our Third kit today, which, thanks to the fantastic work of our partner PUMA, combines our heritage and our innovative spirit."

"By reinterpreting some of the city’s symbols in a modern style, we believe we have been able to create a unique product, which can be worn both on and off the football pitch." via club's official website.

PUMA Senior Head of Product Line Management Teamsport Apparel Marco Mueller also commented: "Milan is an immensely proud city steeped in culture and style. We wanted to do something very different and unique with the new Third jersey by utilizing a new trend driven color to match the forward-thinking fashion of Milan,"

"Another key aspect of the kit is the integration of the flag of Milan that has been placed in the center of the jersey as a tonal graphic to honor the passion and pride of the Milanese people."

Olivier Giroud AC Milan Third Kit
Olivier Giroud AC Milan Third Kit AC Milan
Fikayo Tomori AC Milan Third Kit
Fikayo Tomori AC Milan Third Kit AC Milan

The new Third kit embraces the strategic direction undertaken by AC Milan and PUMA, with the two brands utilizing the style, fashion and culture of Milan to develop performance and off-pitch fashionable products that tap into the unique Milanese style.

A direction that transpires from the official photoshoot of the campaign, which features local Milanese talent, creatives and players from the AC Milan men’s and women’s teams as part of a stylish and elegant ensemble.

The new jersey arrives in two iterations. The Authentic jersey features ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL sweat-wicking technology, making the jersey the lightest and most comfortable PUMA has ever made.

Excluding the trims and decorations, both the Authentic and Replica jerseys are made with 100% recycled materials,

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Forgotten Super Eagles forward Anthony Nwakaeme set for return to Turkey

Forgotten Super Eagles forward Anthony Nwakaeme set for return to Turkey

Nigerian Player Review: Sadiq hot and cold, Iwobi world-class, Osimhen wasteful

Nigerian Player Review: Sadiq hot and cold, Iwobi world-class, Osimhen wasteful

Sevilla turn to another Super Eagles star after missing out on Umar Sadiq

Sevilla turn to another Super Eagles star after missing out on Umar Sadiq

AC Milan and PUMA unveil third kit of the 2022/23 season

AC Milan and PUMA unveil third kit of the 2022/23 season

The United States names strong squad for Nigeria's Super Falcons friendlies

The United States names strong squad for Nigeria's Super Falcons friendlies

Super Eagles legend reveals how Osimhen can win Serie A

Super Eagles legend reveals how Osimhen can win Serie A

Trending

Asisat Oshoala is the first African woman to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala finally gets her flowers outside of Africa

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Falconets come back to beat Canada and end group stage perfect
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada