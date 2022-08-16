AC Milan want Nigeria's star but will have to pay ₦2.9b

Joba Ogunwale
The Rossoneri still want to reinforce their squad and are interested in a Nigerian star.

Raphael Onyedika (c) is a target for AC Milan
Italian Serie A champions AC Milan are still interested in signing Super Eagles hopeful Raphael Onyedika from Danish Superliga side Midtjylland.

Onyedika is Milan's primary top target as they attempt to bolster their midfield this season. The Italian champions are currently searching for a midfielder following the injury to Sandro Tonali, and they believe Onyedika is the perfect fit.

The Nigerian youngster is one of the best midfielders in the Danish League. He starred for Midtjylland last season, making 22 league appearances and scoring two goals.

However, if Milan want to get their man, they will have to pay Midtjylland's 7m€ (₦2.9b) price tag. The Danish club consider Onyedika a vital player and will not allow him to leave unless their offer is met.

Milan are currently not ready to pay that amount, though, and are considering other options. Still, Onyedika remains the number one option on the list of Paulo Maldini and Massara, Milan's football chiefs.

The 21-year-old arrived at Midtjylland from FC Ebedei for €300k in 2019. He initially joined their U19 team before going out on loan to FC Fredericia.

After a year on loan at Fredericia, he returned to Midtjylland, establishing himself as a first-team regular. He has made a total of 53 appearances for the club and has a contract that runs until 2026.

Although he is a Nigerian, Onyedika is yet to make his debut for the Super Eagles. However, a move to AC Milan could put him in contention.

