“The club wants to offer Leao a new deal soon” - AC Milan manager declares star player is going nowhere

The Portuguese forward scored twice and assisted another for Olivier Giroud to help seal a 3-2 victory for Milan who had to come back from a goal down.

Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has come out to issue a statement on the future of his star player immediately after his latest eye-catching display.

Rafael Leao is staying with AC Milan

“The club wants to offer Leao a new deal soon. They will take care of it,” were the words of AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli on the future of his star player.

Pulse Nigeria

Pioli commented further on Leao’s conduct amidst links, “He’s working at the best level”. “He’s not creating any problem, he’s just working hard as top professional”

Rafael Leao has been attracting interest, especially from Chelsea who tried to sign him recently but failed because Milan would not budge on the reported release clause of €120 million on his current contract which was signed in 2019 when he joined the club from Lille for €15 million.

AFP