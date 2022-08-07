Serie A champions AC Milan eye sensational move for Nigerian youngster

Milan has turned their searchlight on their Midtjylland youngster after losing defensive midfielder Sandro Tonali to injury ahead of the new season.

According to the Italian outlet, La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Getfootballnewsitaly, Milan has decided to fast-track the search for a Tonali replacement with Onyeka on the shortlist.

Alongside the 21-year-old Midtjylland schemer, Jean Onana of Bordeaux and Pape Sarr of Tottenham are also said to be on the list of players.

Tonali to undergo further tests

The Rossoneri midfielder suffered a muscle problem during the club's 6-1 demolition of Vicenza in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

He is expected to undergo a further test to determine the extent of the damage but has already been ruled out of the team's Serie A opener against Udinese.

With the Italian set for some time on the sidelines, Milan is looking to bolster their options in midfield having already lost Ivory Coast midfield Franck Kessie in the summer.