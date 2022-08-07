TRANSFERS

Serie A champions AC Milan eye sensational move for Nigerian youngster

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The PulseSPORTS30 star could be on his way to playing in the Serie A and Champions League following interest from one of the biggest clubs in Italy.

Raphael Onyedika is PulseSPORTS30 #23
Raphael Onyedika is PulseSPORTS30 #23

Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika has emerged as a transfer target for Italian club AC Milan.

inRead

Milan has turned their searchlight on their Midtjylland youngster after losing defensive midfielder Sandro Tonali to injury ahead of the new season.

Raphael Onyedika (IMAGO / Gonzales Photo)
Raphael Onyedika (IMAGO / Gonzales Photo) Pulse Nigeria

According to the Italian outlet, La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Getfootballnewsitaly, Milan has decided to fast-track the search for a Tonali replacement with Onyeka on the shortlist.

Alongside the 21-year-old Midtjylland schemer, Jean Onana of Bordeaux and Pape Sarr of Tottenham are also said to be on the list of players.

The Rossoneri midfielder suffered a muscle problem during the club's 6-1 demolition of Vicenza in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Sandro Tonali helped Milan end their long-wait for the Serie A title last season.
Sandro Tonali helped Milan end their long-wait for the Serie A title last season. AFP

He is expected to undergo a further test to determine the extent of the damage but has already been ruled out of the team's Serie A opener against Udinese.

With the Italian set for some time on the sidelines, Milan is looking to bolster their options in midfield having already lost Ivory Coast midfield Franck Kessie in the summer.

The Serie A champions have Ismael Bennacer and Yacine Adli available but want more options ahead of a difficult title defence.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • 'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

    'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

  • Raphael Onyedika is PulseSPORTS30 #23

    Serie A champions AC Milan eye sensational move for Nigerian youngster

  • FC Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala

    Oshoala breaks silence after Super Falcons WAFCON disappointment

Recommended articles

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

Serie A champions AC Milan eye sensational move for Nigerian youngster

Serie A champions AC Milan eye sensational move for Nigerian youngster

Oshoala breaks silence after Super Falcons WAFCON disappointment

Oshoala breaks silence after Super Falcons WAFCON disappointment

Premier League Matchday Live: West Ham v Manchester City

Premier League Matchday Live: West Ham v Manchester City

'It's a hell of a job' - Ten Hag admits after Man United defeat to Brighton

'It's a hell of a job' - Ten Hag admits after Man United defeat to Brighton

Moses Simon fail to find the back of the net as Nantes draw first game of the season

Moses Simon fail to find the back of the net as Nantes draw first game of the season

Trending

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Joe Aribo scored his first goal for Southampton in brilliant fashion

See FIFA's reaction to Super Eagles star Joe Aribo's wonder goal