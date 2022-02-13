MIL 1-0 SAM: Pioli slams Milan fans for booing Franck Kessie amidst links to Barcelona

Franck Kessie has set his sight on leaving San Siro this summer amidst a contract stand-off with AC Milan

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has criticised the Rossoneri fans for booing Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie in their 1-0 victory over Sampdoria on Sunday afternoon.

Milan leapfrogged neighbours Inter into top position on the Serie A table courtesy of a Rafael Leao 8th-minute goal with Kessie coming on as a second-half substitute in place of Brahim Diaz.

In his post-match interview with Sky, Pioli stated that booing the 25-year-old was not the right course of action by the fans since the team needs everyone.

"I heard it too. I don't think it's the right thing to do, because we need everyone; the past teaches us that it's the players' attitudes and behavior that make the difference," Pioli said.

The former Fiorentina manager stressed that he is more concerned about the attitude and behaviour of the players than their contract situation.

Pioli explained: "I don't care if they've renewed their contracts or if they're expiring... As long as they have the right attitude I'll put them on the pitch."

Milan defender Davide Calabria also appealed to Milan fans to stop whistling generally during games, stating that it could make the players lose their rhythm.

'We could have whistled less today. It's not my role to judge, but you lose rhythm. It's a contact sport. It doesn't make sense to boo everything, especially with Var. But I have noticed an improvement in our league," the right-back told MilanTV.

AC Milan now have a one-point lead over defending champions Inter Milan albeit having played a game more than the Nerazzurri.

