Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

AC Milan confirm Paqueta deal, Ibrahimovic a possibility

Football AC Milan confirm Paqueta deal, Ibrahimovic a possibility

AC Milan have reached agreement to sign rising Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta with Swedish veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic a possibility to return to Italy, club sporting director Leonardo said on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rising Brazil star Lucas Paqueta (R) is leaving Flamengo - the club he joined as a ten-year-old - for AC Milan. play

Rising Brazil star Lucas Paqueta (R) is leaving Flamengo - the club he joined as a ten-year-old - for AC Milan.

(AFP)

AC Milan have reached agreement to sign rising Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta with Swedish veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic a possibility to return to Italy, club sporting director Leonardo said on Thursday.

The Serie A giants are reported to have agreed a 35 million euro ($40.4 million) deal with Flamengo - the club Paqueta joined as a ten-year-old - in what would be the most expensive signing of a Brazilian player by an Italian club.

The 21-year-old completed his medical in Rio on Wednesday, and should arrive in Milan in January.

"We have a basic agreement with Flamengo, but the market doesn't re-open until January so there's still a little bit to go before it's official," Brazilian Leonardo told journalists after receiving the Liedholm Award, an Italian prize which honours those who embody the values of sport.

"Now we can only think of the league and the Europa League, not the transfer market.

"At the moment he's a Flamengo player, he still has some Brazilian league matches to play. We have to wait for January 3."

Leonardo confirmed that the club have also "thought about" signing Ibrahimovic, who joined LA Galaxy this season and has a contract through the 2019 season with the Major League Soccer side.

Ibrahimovic played for AC Milan from 2010 to 2012, winning a Serie A title with the club, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain and then Manchester United.

Leonardo, a midfielder who also played for both PSG and Milan, was director of football at the Parisian club when the Swedish striker joined.

"It's normal that there's a personal connection with him. When we first arrived we thought about it, even at the age of 37 he can drive a team," said Leonardo.

"Right now the transfer window is closed, we have to do things calmly and not forget that there are some Financial Fair Play stakes. We want to build a competitive team."

In addition to his two seasons with Milan, the Swede earlier won three Serie A titles with city rivals Inter Milan, and also played two seasons with Juventus.

"Even at 37 years he can drive a team," AC Milan sporting director Leonardo said of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. play

"Even at 37 years he can drive a team," AC Milan sporting director Leonardo said of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

According to reports, Paqueta -- who can play both in midfield and as a striker -- has agreed a five-year deal worth 1.5 million euro ($1.7 million) per season.

Paqueta was called up to the Brazil squad for the first time in August for friendlies against the United States and El Salvador.

He had also been targeted by top European clubs including Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Lazio, Barcelona and Manchester City.

Leonardo, who also began his career at Flamengo, reportedly played a key role in Paqueta's move to the San Siro.

Flamengo will receive 70 percent of the 35 million euros transfer fee and the remainder to be divided between the player and the Brazilian federation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles How players spent Tuesday in camp ahead of AFCON 2019...bullet
2 Special Report How Thierry Henry helped Nigerian amputee players who...bullet
3 Isaac Success 5 things to know about Super Eagles returneebullet

Football

Jan Vertonghen's injury is the latest to hit Spurs this season
Football Spurs blow as Vertonghen ruled out of action until December
Federer added his voice to the debate around the new-format Davis Cup when quizzed after beating Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the Shanghai quarter-finals
Football Federer says new Davis Cup 'not designed for me'
Arturo Vidal does not enjoy watching Barcelona from the bench, as he did against Valencia, but his comments have drawn criticism
Football Vidal 'lacked respect' for teammates, says Barca manager
Paris Saint-Germain's forward Kylian Mbappe, pictured on October 7, 2018, became the youngest French goalscorer in World Cup history when he struck in a 1-0 win over Peru in the group stages
Football Mbappe is Time magazine's 'Future of Soccer'
X
Advertisement