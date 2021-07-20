AC Milan CEO Gazidis diagnosed with throat cancer

"Our CEO, Ivan Gazidis, has been diagnosed with a cancer of the throat," the club said in a statement.

"Based on an extensive series of tests and scans, doctors expect he will make a full recovery.

"Ivan will remain operational during the necessary treatment in specialised clinics."

South African-born Gazidis joined Milan in 2018 after nine years with Premier League club Arsenal where he carried out a radical change in the management structure at the Emirates Stadium.

"Of course, there is never a good time for a diagnosis of cancer," said 56-year-old Gazidis in a statement.

"But I have a very curable form of cancer and a positive diagnosis.

"I have world class medical expertise, and the support of so many loved ones and everyone at the Club, and I am confident based on all advice that the cancer will be treated successfully, with a full recovery.

"My diagnosis demonstrates the importance of regular medical check ups, even if you don’t have symptoms."

Seven-time European Cup winners Milan return to the Champions League next season after a seven-year absence having finished runners-up in Serie A last campaign.

"We have a strong team, both on and off the pitch," said Gazidis.