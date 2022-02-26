Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club's foundation

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Roman Abramovich bought Premier League club Chelsea in 2003

Roman Abramovich bought Premier League club Chelsea in 2003 Creator: Ben STANSALL
Roman Abramovich bought Premier League club Chelsea in 2003 Creator: Ben STANSALL

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich said Saturday he was handing over the "stewardship and care" of the Premier League club to the trustees of its charitable foundation.

Recommended articles

The move comes with Russia under intense scrutiny following its invasion of Ukraine this week.

Billionaire Abramovich, who took over at Stamford Bridge in 2003, said in a statement: "During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

"I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans."

It is understood Abramovich took the decision in order to protect Chelsea from reputational damage as war rages in Ukraine.

The Telegraph reported Abramovich will remain the owner of the club and is not looking to sell the European champions.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck is also chair of the club's foundation.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel admitted on Friday that uncertainty over Abramovich's future as owner was weighing on his club ahead of Sunday's League Cup final against Liverpool.

"We should not pretend this is not an issue," he said. "The situation in general for me and for my staff, the players, is horrible.

"Nobody expected this. It's pretty unreal, like I said it's clouding our minds, it's clouding our excitement towards the final."

Earlier in the week, using parliamentary privilege, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran named Abramovich as one of 35 "key enablers" to Russian leader Vladimir Putin who should be sanctioned.

The UK government on Friday ordered all assets of Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov frozen over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Treasury issued financial sanctions notice against the two men, adding them to a list of Russian oligarchs who have already had their property and bank accounts in the UK frozen. 

Abramovich is not on the list.

Britain is a favourite destination for oligarchs and their families and has been criticised for not doing enough to prevent the flow of their money into the country.

Abramovich has supplied Chelsea with £1.5 billion ($2 billion) worth of funding over the past 19 years.

Chelsea have enjoyed a period of unprecedented success as a result, winning five Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns among a vast haul of silverware since he took over the club.

Portugal granted citizenship to the 55-year-old in December and he has also been granted Israeli citizenship.

Abramovich is worth nearly $14 billion according to Forbes. He ranked 142nd on the magazine's 2021 list of the globe's billionaires.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • Everton players drapped the Ukrainian flag over their shoulders Creator: Oli SCARFF

    Lampard fumes as Man City survive Everton scare

  • Alex Iwobi fired blanks against Manchester City as Everton slip into relegation battle (Getty Images)

    Iwobi fails to repay Lampard's faith again in costly loss to Manchester City

  • A sign at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday shows support for Ukraine after the invasion by Russia Creator: Ina FASSBENDER

    Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity

Recommended articles

Lampard fumes as Man City survive Everton scare

Lampard fumes as Man City survive Everton scare

Iwobi fails to repay Lampard's faith again in costly loss to Manchester City

Iwobi fails to repay Lampard's faith again in costly loss to Manchester City

Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity

Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club's foundation

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club's foundation

'How is that not a penalty?' - Reactions as fans scream 'Robbery' over Rodri's handball incident in Man City's narrow win over Everton

'How is that not a penalty?' - Reactions as fans scream 'Robbery' over Rodri's handball incident in Man City's narrow win over Everton

Meet the new Chelsea bosses after Abramovich stepped down

Meet the new Chelsea bosses after Abramovich stepped down

Trending

AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
SERIE A

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

Jose Mourinho got sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday