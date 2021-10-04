RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Abraham, Chilwell called up for England qualifiers

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Roma striker Tammy Abraham (R) has been called up by England

Roma striker Tammy Abraham (R) has been called up by England Creator: Vincenzo PINTO
Roma striker Tammy Abraham (R) has been called up by England Creator: Vincenzo PINTO

Roma striker Tammy Abraham and Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell were called into England's squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

Recommended articles

Abraham is back on the England scene for the first time in November 2020 after initially missing out when Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad was announced on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has been in good form since leaving Chelsea for Roma in a £34 million ($46 million) deal in August.

He has scored four goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for Jose Mourinho's Serie A team.

Chilwell is also added to the squad following an injury to Chelsea right-back Reece James.

James was forced off during Chelsea's recent defeat against Manchester City due to an ankle injury.

He missed Wednesday's Champions League defeat to Juventus in Turin and Saturday's win against Southampton.

Group I leaders England play in Andorra on Saturday and host Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday as they move closer to qualification for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

"Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham have been added to the England squad for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers," a Football Association statement said.

"All players will report to St George's Park on Tuesday apart from Reece James, who is ruled out through injury."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare reportedly faces 4-year ban for taking a banned substance

Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare reportedly faces 4-year ban for taking a banned substance

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Nigeria vs CAR: 3 things you might not know about the newly invited Super Eagles player Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey