The Black Stars defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria after goals from Abedi Ayew and Prince Polley cancelled out an 11th-minute lead taken by Nigeria through Mutiu Adepoju.

Adepoju gave Nigeria the opener in the 11th minute, but Pele who was in his best-connected his head to a cross in superb fashion to put Ghana on level pegging in the 43rd minute.

Before Prince Polley after the break handed Ghana the all-important win when he scored in the 54th minute.

The Black Stars skipper was flashed his second yellow card of the tournament and it ruled him out of the final against Ivory Coast.

Abedi Pele who wept uncontrollably in front of a large crowd including his wife Maha after the referee blasted his last whistle because he knew the implication of him missing out on the final.

He was the livewire of the Black Stars and without him, the Ivorians held their Ghanaian counterparts to a goalless draw in open play, before they won 11-10 in a marathon penalty shootout.

Abedi Pele Ayew bagged three goals in the tournament and won the best player of the tournament.

The 1992 AFCON is perhaps the three times African Footballer of the Year’s best AFCON campaign.