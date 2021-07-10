A woman called in sick at work to watch England at Wembley, but her boss saw her on TV and sacked her

After a friend won last-minute tickets to the Euro 2020 semifinals between England and Denmark in a work raffle, Farooqi didn't want to miss out on the opportunity.

Farooqi said she thought she was unlikely to be granted the day off to attend due to work being short-staffed and so decided to call in sick to go to Wembley to watch the game.

But her cover got blown after a TV camera caught her while celebrating an England goal in the game.

Her boss saw her on TV, and she was on her way back when she received a text that she has been fired.

While Farooqi has a bit of regret, she said she would do it again if given a chance.

"They said they'd seen I'd been at the game, and I was honest about why I did it. But I didn't get any sympathy at all and they said that's it. That's their call and the consequence of what I did," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"There is a bit of regret, no one wants to get fired, but then also I would have hated the regret of missing out. I'd do it all over again."