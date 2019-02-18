Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi is the toast of Middlesbrough fans after his dominant display in their 1-0 away win at Blackburn on Sunday, February 17.

Mikel played the whole 90 minutes of the game and dominated the midfield, helping Middlesbrough to a Championship away win at Blackburn.

His performance at Ewood Park was a continuation of how he has played since joining the club on loan from Chinese club Tianjin TEDA.

It was Middlesbrough’s Twitter handle that led praises for the midfielder after his fine performance on Sunday.

“A Rolls-Royce of a midfielder,” Middlesbrough wrote on their Twitter account before adding “WE’VE GOT MIKEL,” a reference to the new fans’ song for the Nigerian midfielder.

“We've got Mikel, John Obi Mikel

I just don't think you understand

This midfield man,

The African Zidane,

We've got John Obi Mikel.”

That’s the song on the lips of many Middlesbrough fans for Mikel Obi. Many of them also took to Twitter to praise the performance of the 31-year-old.

Fans' applauses

“To the untrained eye, Mikel Jon Obi (cheers lads @boro) looks like a lazy bastard who doesn’t break sweat. After a while you realise he’s just a million miles better than everyone else and doesn’t need to,” Middlesbrough fan @BarryCellnet said on Twitter.

“Having John Obi Mikel is a cheat code in the Championship no midfielder can touch him,” @Ryanboro99 said.

“John Obi Mikel playing CM for Boro is a thing of beauty. What an absolute player,” @jjamesmarriott also said.

“John Obi Mikel is different gravy, level of assurance on the ball that you don't see in this league,” @Josh_Vickers000 said.

“Seriously how have we got John Obi Mikel in a boro shirt here he is absolutely sensational,” @JoshConroy9 said.

“John Obi Mikel is the best player in the championship, and I will argue all night long with anyone who disagrees, blokes different class,” @VarleyLake also said.

“In a season of terrible transfer windows, John Obi Mikel looks like an insanely good bit of business. What a player,” @GraingerNeil said.

“Blackburn Away; John Obi Mikel plays for Middlesbrough, just take that in! Another win under our belts, need to make sure we cement our spot in the top 6 before we think about teams above us,” @SmoggyOnTour wrote.

“Very good away win. Measured, controlled performance. Mikel MOTM (again) with a special mention to Britt who had an excellent game and took his chance 👌🏽👌🏽 it’s in our hands this,” @lala_cox said.

“Mikel is making Bradley Dack look like Bradley Walsh,” @tom_muldowney said.

Twitter Nigeria was not left out of the conversation as Mikel became a trending item on Monday morning.

“Mikel is way better than Jorginho, Barkley, Loftus-whatever and Drinkwater. I said it,” Twitter user with the handle @AM_A_KA said.

‏”Boro fans drooling over Mikel Obi. I see he is bossing the championship,” @Pr8nz wrote.

“One player i have always felt didn't attain 10% of his potential is John Obi Mikel, the lad was absolutely phenomenal at the U-20 world cup in Holland in 2005. Outclassing the likes of Messi and Tony Kroos in the competition,” @ajijolahb said.

“Mikel Obi is everything Chelsea fans thought jorginho would be,” @olujays wrote.

“Some stupid Nigerian will still come and say Mikel is not a good midfield etc and compare him to some dumbass players all in the name of Goals forgetting that Mikel has more trophies than Arsenal and some other clubs,” @Coolestkidofla1 said.

“Mikel out there making us proud. That 🎼we’ve got Mikel song gives mr goosebumps,” @frankdonga_ wrote.

“Seeing Mikel obi get all the appreciation he deserves after all dis years issa joy to behold🙌🙌African zidane,” @Jydeskillz said.

“Mikel - a good way to show people you're not their mates. Winning MOTM from a DM role week-in, week-out,” journalist @FisayoDairo wrote.

The game against Blackburn was Mikel’s fifth appearance for Middlesbrough since his move in January.