A review of Frank Onyeka’s Carabao Cup performance

Admittedly, the midfielder didn’t score or assist, but his tremendous showing for 71 minutes before his withdrawal was a joy to behold.

Onyeka won 10 of his 13 total duels, higher than any player on the pitch for both sides throughout the match. This included a 100 percent success in his aerial duels.

In addition, the midfielder made three interceptions and as many tackles before being withdrawn with 19 minutes to play. While he didn’t rank highest in both categories, there’s a feeling the Super Eagle may have outdone everyone on the pitch if he completed Tuesday’s game at Brentford Community Stadium.

Furthermore, the West African completed two of three dribble attempts — a game-high together with Oldham’s Jamie Bowden — while he won three fouls before going off—another game-high.

Even though only four-goal hero Marcus Forss was majorly singled out, Thomas Frank praised every player that came in and made a difference against the League Two outfit.

“I’m pleased with the performance and the attitude was bang on from the first second, and not only because we scored after three minutes,” the Brentford boss said after the game.

“We kept going throughout the game, throughout the 90 minutes, which says a lot about the mentality of these players, and then we scored some fantastic goals.”

It remains to be seen if Onyeka retains his place in the side going forward, but the summer arrival from Midland has done his chances no harm. Following a coronavirus absence, the versatile midfielder lost his place in the side to Shandon Baptiste who was sent off on Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With Liverpool to come this weekend, Frank has tough decisions to make, and starting Onyeka or otherwise against Jurgen Klopp’s so far unbeaten side will be one difficult call.

Whatever he decides, the Nigerian all-rounder will give his all against the Premier League challengers this weekend.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

