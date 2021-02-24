A Nigerian player Paul Mukairu has emerged and has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in world football.

Mukairu has started gaining traction following his fine season in Belgium, where he has scored two goals in 17 league games.

Now, the 21-year-old is being linked with the likes of Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen and Roma. But who is he?

Mukairu is a youngster who started his career at FC Hearts Academy in Abuja. In 2019 he left the academy for Turkish side Antalyaspor.

At Antalyaspor, he played many games for the youth team before he secured a loan deal to Belgium to play for Anderlecht.

He made a good impression straightaway for Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany who tipped the forward to become a top player.

“Paul has everything to become a special player,” Kompany said earlier in the season.

He has caught the eyes in Belgium with his pace and energy down the wing and now, a slew of clubs including Tottenham are eyeing him.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Tottenham are favourites to win the race to sign the player.

No matter what happens with Mukairu, it seems we will hear a lot about this 21-year-old a lot in the future.

Keep your eyes out for him.