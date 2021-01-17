There have been subpar performances from West Brom this season, games where they were unquestionably horrible and looked out of place in the Premier League. Performances like that have put the players in a bad light, but there have also been some silver lining.

Semi Ajayi is one of those West Brom players that have shown that he is of Premier League quality. A player who is making sure he's guaranteeing himself a place in the Premier League next season even when the Baggies expectedly get relegated.

He showed such quality again on Saturday, January 16, 2021, and scored a vital goal for West Brom in their 3-2 win away at Wolves.

Semi Ajayi now has two Premier League goals (Instagram/Semi Ajayi) Instagram

The Nigeria international scored with a looping header in the 52nd minute to level the scores at 2-2 for the Baggies.

That was his second goal in the Premier League this season, and it has come in away games against Liverpool and Wolves. It would have been three goals if the one away at Manchester City wasn't ruled an own goal.

It's not just about the goals, Ajayi has also been decent in central defence, showing calmness, a fine reading of the game and composure in his play.

He has his faults; he is not that quick, which has exposed him severally this season. Wolves' second goal of Saturday's game was partly his fault as he failed to react quickly to a loose ball before Wily Bolly pounced on it to score.

He however made for it with his goal.