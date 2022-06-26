'90+34 mins?' - Nigerians react as controversial NPFL game between Katsina United, Remo end 3-2

The game, played at the at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, saw the hosts score a 90+34 minute goal to get the win.

What is said to have happened?

Heading into matchday 35, home team Katsina United were looking to head further away from the relegation zone.

The Changi Boys started the game brightly, scoring two early goals in the 11th and 26th minutes thanks to a first-half by former Enyimba forward Tosin Omoyele.

Twitter/RemoStarsSC

In the second half, Remo Stars fought back through goals from Alimi Sikiru and another by Adegbite Alhameen, in the second minute of added time, with the Ikenne-based club thinking they had gained a point on the road.

However, it took another 32 minutes for Emmanuel Matthew to give Katsina United the victory.

90+34 minutes reports are fake, Journalist says

After the game between Katsina United and Remo Stars ended, pictures from live score websites circulated the internet with some, calling the NPFL, a "failed football league."

However, football journalist Andrew Randa, claimed that the game was actually held up earlier, leading to the reason for more time added on by the centre referee.

"Game was halted. Flashscore kept reading. They did not play for 32 extra minutes," Randa wrote on Twitter.

"No, flashscore kept reading even when the game was held up. It was a good goal by Remo in added time. Fans halted the game but ref gave the goal to tie at 2-2. When the game resumed, three minutes were added."

Twitter

"What I cannot verify is the legitimacy of Katsina's goal."

In another tweet, he wrote, "So much false information online today."

How are people reacting to the result?

While most Nigerian are unaware of the real reason for the hold, some took to social media to react to the result.