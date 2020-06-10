Footballers are mostly considered as people with poor academic background since several actors of the beautiful game finds it difficult to combine it with studies.

However, few of them have defied the norm on the local scene.

Pulse Ghana Sports has compiled a list of Ghanaian players who have braved the odds to combine football and academics

1. Joseph Tetteh Zutah

The enterprising Medeama SC skipper read Statistics at the University of Cape Coast.

He captained the University of Cape Coast football team at the world university games on two occasions.

Tetteh Zutah was appointed as the skipper of Medeama in February, 2017. He is one of the best full backs on the domestic scene.

2. William Opoku Mensah

The Asante Kotoko sriker has bagged two goals this season in the Ghana Premier League

Opoku Mensah grabbed the headlines on the local scene in 2018 when he registered a hat-trick against Hearts of Oak, while playing for Karela FC to emerge as one of the few players to achieve that feat against the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League.

He holds a degree in Health and recreation from the University of Cape coast.

3.Lalas Abubakar

The Ghanaian defender who plies his trade in the Major Soccer League in the USA started his university education at the University of Ghana, but completed at Dayton University in America

Lalas was a pillar at the back of the University of Ghana football team had to switch to Dayton University in America to complete his education after one of his friends who got the chance there recommended him.

He has narrated how he got a turnaround in his football career from a defender for the University of Ghana football team to a centre back at a topflight side in the USA.

“2013, they came up and saw me and liked what they saw. They offered me a full scholarship, but at that time I had a couple opportunities to go to Europe to play. I wanted to go but they didn’t work out, so I ended up coming to the U.S.” Lalas told Pro Soccer

“Every year [Dayton] comes to my university (University of Ghana) to recruit players, to bring one or two guys over…they came in 2012 and picked one of my friends, and when he got [to America] he tried to talk to them and said, ‘Hey, there’s this guy who is really good, so if you have a chance you might want to go look at him,”

“Leaving Ghana, coming to the U.S., I didn’t know anybody, so I wanted to go to a place where I had one or two familiar faces…you just need to adjust and go with it.”

”Dayton is not a really big school but it’s a very good community. They have a very good tradition down there.”

4. Abel Manomey

He is the all-time top scorer in the University games GUSA with over 40 goals

He has a Bachelor of Science in Health Physical Education Recreation and Sports.

Manomey’s has made a mark for his nice write-ups on various subjects regarding the beautiful game, especially on the local scene.

He recently obtained his Master degree from University of Education, Winneba.

The former Accra Great Olympics striker signed for Dreams FC before the league was suspended.

5. Ebenezer Opoku

Opoku is a graduate from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he studied Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

He is a former midfielder for Aduana Stars and he was part of the Dormaa based team that won the Ghana Premier League in the 2017 season

6. Abdul Aziz Suleiman

He plays for National Division One side Bolga Stars. He played a key role as they qualified for the Ghana Premier League in 2017, but they failed to survive in the Ghanaian topflight league

He is a French teacher at Zamse Senior High Technical School with a Bachelor of Arts in French Education from the University of Education, Winneba.

7. Ebenezer Ackon

He had a fine season in 2017 when he formed a good centre pair with Kingsley Nteng at Ebusua Dwarfs

Ebenezer has Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science obtained from University of Cape Coast.

8. Dennis Kwodwo Korsah

The Ebusua Dwarfs skipper Dennis Kwodwo Korsah has a Bachelor of Science degree in Health, Physical Education and Recreation from the University of Cape Coast.

He has been been consistent figure for Dwarfs since 2017 and this season he has played 11 games in the Ghana Premier League which is suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic

9. Emmanuel Addington

The Elmina Sharks defender has been very effective this season in the Ghana Premier League. He has played 12 games and scored one and his fine form has contributed to his outfit's sensational home form this season.

Emmanuel Addington has a degree from the University of Cape Coast.