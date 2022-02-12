'Iwobi don get seatbelt for bench' and 8 other hilarious reactions to Ademola Lookman's Super Eagles switch

The announcement was made through his official Twitter page, following the world football governing body - FIFA's clearance to enable the 24-year-old British born player to switch his allegiance to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Lookman has previously represented the English National Team at U19 and U20 levels and turned down an approach from a former coach of the Nigerian team - Gernot Rohr to play for the Super Eagles in 2017.

He also turned down another approach from the Super Eagles in 2018 after a meeting with the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick and subsequently turned down another to play for the Eagles later again in 2018.

However, the former RB Leipzig and Everton forward who was born in South West London to Nigerian parents is now set to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria following his announcement on Friday.

Nigerian twitter community who are never afraid of expressing themselves on social media, in the wake of this announcement now have reacted to this development - citing fellow Super Eagles and Everton star as the 'sacrificial lamb' upon Lookman's arrival.

Here are some of the best reactions from Nigerians on Twitter following Lookman's Super Eagles switch:

