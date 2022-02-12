'Iwobi don get seatbelt for bench' and 8 other hilarious reactions to Ademola Lookman's Super Eagles switch

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerians have reacted in dramatic fashion to Leicester City star Ademola Lookman's announcement to play for the Super Eagles

Nigerians troll Everton star Alex Iwobi on social media after Ademola Lookman's Super Eagles announcement
Nigerians troll Everton star Alex Iwobi on social media after Ademola Lookman's Super Eagles announcement

Leicester City attacker Ademola Lookman announced on Friday that he will now be representing the Nigerian National Team at the International level from henceforth.

Recommended articles

The announcement was made through his official Twitter page, following the world football governing body - FIFA's clearance to enable the 24-year-old British born player to switch his allegiance to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Ademola Lookman represented England at youth level
Ademola Lookman represented England at youth level IMAGO / PA Images

Lookman has previously represented the English National Team at U19 and U20 levels and turned down an approach from a former coach of the Nigerian team - Gernot Rohr to play for the Super Eagles in 2017.

Ademola Lookman had previously snubbed approaches from the NFF on multiple occasions
Ademola Lookman had previously snubbed approaches from the NFF on multiple occasions Pulse Nigeria

He also turned down another approach from the Super Eagles in 2018 after a meeting with the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick and subsequently turned down another to play for the Eagles later again in 2018.

However, the former RB Leipzig and Everton forward who was born in South West London to Nigerian parents is now set to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria following his announcement on Friday.

Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian twitter community who are never afraid of expressing themselves on social media, in the wake of this announcement now have reacted to this development - citing fellow Super Eagles and Everton star as the 'sacrificial lamb' upon Lookman's arrival.

Here are some of the best reactions from Nigerians on Twitter following Lookman's Super Eagles switch:

1

A Nigerian man dares the Super Eagles coach
A Nigerian man dares the Super Eagles coach Twitter

2

Senior Special Adviser to the Super Eagles on player walfare admits what's best for Iwobi
Senior Special Adviser to the Super Eagles on player walfare admits what's best for Iwobi Twitter

3

Another Nigerian man thinks Iwobi will spend more time in training kits than actually kicking a ball for Super Eagles
Another Nigerian man thinks Iwobi will spend more time in training kits than actually kicking a ball for Super Eagles Twitter

4

Local man believes Iwobi's fate is sealed
Local man believes Iwobi's fate is sealed Twitter

5

Two birds One stone never got any smoother than this
Two birds One stone never got any smoother than this Twitter

6

Another Nigerian user speaks his mind
Another Nigerian user speaks his mind Twitter

7

A Nigerian user believes he's had enough of the Everton star
A Nigerian user believes he's had enough of the Everton star Twitter

8

A Nigerian user decides the concept of 'speak for yourself' isn't necessary
A Nigerian user decides the concept of 'speak for yourself' isn't necessary Twitter
Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Trending

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Gabaski had a better tournament than Edouard Mendy

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Abdou Diallo (IMAGO/Sebastian Frej)

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Mendy was the best goalkeeper at the AFCON

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers