9 football records Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi are yet to break

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi might be two of the world's greatest footballers but there are nine football records they are yet to break.

On Tuesday, September 26, 2018, the Union of European Football Associations, UEFA, revealed nine unique records that the world adjudged best players are yet to break despite their record-ladden career.

According to UEFA, the Barcelona striker, who is a citizen of Argentina and the former Real Madrid and now Juventus star, who is a citizen of Portugal, still have their short comings despite their beautiful careers.

The European football union stated that both players have not yet broken nine records in the history of Europe’s topflight competitions, (Champions League and Europe League).

Read the nine records Messi and Ronaldo are yet to break

1. Most appearances – Messi has 126, while Ronaldo has 158, but the record is being held by Porto goalkeeper, Iker Casillas (179). 2. Most final goals – Messi has scored only two final goals (in 2009 and 2011), while Ronaldo has four (one apiece in 2008 and 2014, and two in 2017) but is still three shy of the record shared by two Real Madrid legends, Alfredo Di Stéfano, Ferenc Puskás, who have both scored seven. 3. Oldest goalscorer – AC Milan legend, Paolo Maldini scored for his side’s defeat to Liverpool at the age of 36 in the 2005 Champions League final and also Roma legend, Francesco Totti scored at the age of 38 in his side’s Champions League group stage clash against CSKA Moskva in 2014.

