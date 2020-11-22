Eight teams will compete at the 2020 edition of the Asisat Oshoala Foundation Football4girls.

These eight female academies around Lagos State will face off in an eight-aside competition in a knockout format for the $1000 grand prize.

FC Phoenix Queen, Papa Soccer Angels, Aseyori Queens, Victory Queens, Future Stars Queens, Heroes Queens, S.G.H Queens, and Ossy Angels are the clubs that will compete for the grand prize.

The football tournament will kick-off on the Tuesday, December , 1 will end on the Thursday, December, 3 at the Agege Township Station, Agege.

The Football4girls project has produced over 10 girls for the national teams (U17, U20, Super Falcons), with Rashidat Ajibade and Chidinma Okeke the notable names, and this year's event is also expected to produce the next African STAR.