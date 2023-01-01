ADVERTISEMENT

8 competitions Nigerian football fans MUST look forward to in 2023

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

From the Super Eagles to the Super Falcons, and even NPFL champions Rivers United, 2023 will be a busy year for Nigerian football fans.

8 competitions Nigerian football fans MUST look forward to in 2023
8 competitions Nigerian football fans MUST look forward to in 2023

As it is on every 1st of January, a new year comes with a new slate and fresh air filled with lots of expectations. The year 2023, is no different for Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

2022 saw Nigerian football experience a torrid time across the board, from the youth levels even up to the senior national teams.

In what was one of the biggest upsets of the unpleasant year, Nigerians were forced to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup without the Super Eagles who had been prevented from qualifying by rivals, Ghana.

Worse, poor performance at the AFCON earlier in the year saw the men's senior team get knocked out in the round of 16 - as compared to a third-place finish at the event in 2019, while the Super Eagles team B failed in their bid to qualify for the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Even the women were not left out as they on their part, and compared to previous performances, finished fourth at the Women's AFCON.

This year, however, with Nigeria represented in most football competitions, expectations are high, again, as expected.

Here are the football events to look forward to in 2023.

19 NPFL clubs will be hoping to dethrone Rivers United this season
19 NPFL clubs will be hoping to dethrone Rivers United this season AFP

After months of delay following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season which Rivers United won, a new season in the Nigerian top-flight league is set to take centre stage. The regular season which will run until May 14 will see 20 teams compete to make the Super 6 playoff, with the final six teams, left to vie for the trophy.

Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma
Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma AFP

Being the only Nigerian club side left on the continent, Rivers United will start their group stage campaign on February 12 with an away game at the Republic of Congo. They are drawn in Group B with Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, Republic of Congo's Diables Noirs, and D.R. Congo's Motema Pembe.

Nigeria's Flying Eagles
Nigeria's Flying Eagles AFP

The Flying Eagles will head to Egypt in February with the mindset of not just winning the U-20 AFCON, but also qualifying for the U-20 World Cup later in the year. They are drawn in Group A with hosts Egypt, Mozambique and Senegal.

Super Eagles will get back to competitive football in March, having missed of participating at the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup
Super Eagles will get back to competitive football in March, having missed of participating at the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup AFP

The Super Eagles will resume their qualification for the 2023 AFCON scheduled to hold in Cote d'Ivoire in January/February 2024. Nigeria currently leads Group A with six points after wins over Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe. Super Eagles play Guinea-Bissau in a doubleheader in March.

Golden Eaglets
Golden Eaglets AFP

Having won this competition twice, the Golden Eaglets will hope to make it three when they head to Algeria later in the year. The competition will also serve as a qualification tournament for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Ladan Bosso's Flying Eagles will hope that they qualify for the World Cup by putting up a good performance in Egypt
Ladan Bosso's Flying Eagles will hope that they qualify for the World Cup by putting up a good performance in Egypt AFP

Should the Flying Eagles finish as one of the top four teams at the U-20 AFCON, they will fly Nigeria's flag in Indonesia. Nigeria are two-time U-20 World Cup finalist having finished second in 1989 and 2005.

Despite finishing fourth at the WAFCON in Morocco, the Super Falcons will participate at their 9th consecutive Women's World Cup
Despite finishing fourth at the WAFCON in Morocco, the Super Falcons will participate at their 9th consecutive Women's World Cup AFP

Having qualified for their ninth consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup, the Super Falcons will join 31 other teams in Australia and New Zealand with the aim of becoming the first African team to lift the title.

Nigeria are record champions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup
Nigeria are record champions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup AFP

Should the Golden Eaglets finish as one of the top four teams at the U-17 AFCON, they will fly Nigeria's flag in Peru. Nigeria remains the most successful team in this tournament having won it in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • 8 competitions Nigerian football fans MUST look forward to in 2023

    8 competitions Nigerian football fans MUST look forward to in 2023

  • Mathew Yakubu is now a father of twins

    Super Eagles youngster Mathew Yakubu welcomes twins with his Slovakian wife

  • Doma United

    NPFL 2023: 'we are ready for the league' - Doma United

Recommended articles

8 competitions Nigerian football fans MUST look forward to in 2023

8 competitions Nigerian football fans MUST look forward to in 2023

Super Eagles youngster Mathew Yakubu welcomes twins with his Slovakian wife

Super Eagles youngster Mathew Yakubu welcomes twins with his Slovakian wife

NPFL 2023: 'we are ready for the league' - Doma United

NPFL 2023: 'we are ready for the league' - Doma United

Anthony Joshua aims for Hollywood after boxing career, rules out joining the UFC

Anthony Joshua aims for Hollywood after boxing career, rules out joining the UFC

BETTING: Betting tips on goals for Premier League round 19 fixtures

BETTING: Betting tips on goals for Premier League round 19 fixtures

BETTING: Chelsea vs Manchester City betting tips and correct score

BETTING: Chelsea vs Manchester City betting tips and correct score

BETTING: Chelsea vs Manchester City betting tips and correct score

BETTING: Chelsea vs Manchester City betting tips and correct score

BETTING: 3 sure betting tips and correct score for Arsenal vs Newcastle

BETTING: 3 sure betting tips and correct score for Arsenal vs Newcastle

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Premier League round 19 fixtures

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Premier League round 19 fixtures

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Poco Lee and Oshoala having a laugh at the Campus Mini.

Oshoala scores ‘mad’ goal in comeback win over Poco Lee-led Entertainers

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in line to work with Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in line to work with Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika