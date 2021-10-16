7 players who deserve to make their Super Eagles debut this season

Akinkunmi Amoo - Hammarby

Has excelled for Hammarby this term. The attacking midfielder is really on fire. A chance to showcase his talent won't be out of place.

Michael Olise - Crystal Palace

A move to Palace could make or break his international career; although some might argue that simply being at a bigger club could help his cause. He has been a consistent performer since arriving at the club and if he can make an impact he might just get a phone-call.

Sebastian Osigwe - Lugano

At his peak some might quit on an international bow but Osigwe has been a consistent performer and if he can continue his solid start to the campaign he could be a late bloomer into international football.

Oladapo Afolayon - Bolton Wanderers

Some people might even argue that the striker is better all-round player, then Afolayon should therefore get the nod in terms of Super Eagles selection. If he can grab some more goals then at 24 he could earn his first call-up.

Adeleye Adebayo - Hapoel Jerusalem

Hapoel Jerusalem fans will tell you that this man should have been a regular international for the past two years. The fact remains that Adeleye has never been seriously considered for a full cap despite his technical ability and consistency.

Dickson Abiama - Greuther Fürth

The winger has a bag of tricks and a real turn of pace, not to mention a pretty high assist rate. Another who has never seriously been considered for international recognition but the player is still only 22-year-old.

Raphael Onyedika - Midtjyllland

Had a great start to this season and has grown and grown as a player since his Fredericia days. He is possibly one of the most under-rated midfielders in the Danish Superligaen.

---

Ademetan Abayomi has always dreamt of being a sports journalist. His journey began 11 years ago when he created my first sports news page on Facebook, called "Futball Galore" and from there on his passion for sports journalism grew stronger. Now, he is a Sports News Reporter and Feature Writer where he strives to add value and learn as much as he can.

---