7 players who could cause Super Eagles problems in World Cup qualifying final bend

Here are 7 players Nigeria should be wary of, start

Garry Rodrigues, Cape Verde

Having impressed in the second half of last season in particular with Al Ittihad, the 30-year-old earned a ing with the obvious and unavoidable.

Move to Olympiakos last summer. Even though he has struggled to nail down a regular starting place at his new club, he has impressed when picked. He has the potential to be a leading light for his nation against Nigeria.

Sampson Kargeoh Dweh, Liberia

Dweh's reading of the game and concentration levels are important in a free-flowing career. He is also excellent in the air and strong in physical battles with opposing strikers.

Josimar José Évora Dias, Cape Verde

Dias has emerged as one of Cyprus League finest goalkeepers in recent years and will be hoping to show that when Cape Verde visit Nigeria on 14th November. Dias has played 4 times in Cyprus this season, he should be crucial for the Blue Sharks against Nigeria.

Van-Dave Gbowea Harmon, Liberia

Harmon poses a big threat in what is a relatively ordinary attacking lineup elsewhere. The 26-year-old packs a real punch from distance - as he displayed against Cape Verde. He is extremely confident in his own ability and Liberia the spark he provides against Super Eagles.

Jamiro Gregory Monteiro Alvarenga, Cape Verde

Monteiro is currently at Philadelphia Union, where he is enjoying in the MLS. The striker was born in Rotterdam. Earmarked as a real talent for some time, he is proving as much in the MLS with two goals from 2122 minutes of playing time.

Kpah Sherman, Liberia

Sherman naturally operates as a deep-lying midfielder, where he has the ability to win possession and then drive forwards with the ball. The 29-year-old netted the winner against Central African Republic.

Ryan Mendes, Cape Verde

Mendes is a versatile and hard-working playmaker. Having been deployed on either wing at international level so far, he grabbed the winner against Liberia and should continue to show his quality.

Ademetan Abayomi has always dreamt of being a sports journalist. His journey began 11 years ago when he created my first sports news page on Facebook, called "Futball Galore" and from there on his passion for sports journalism grew stronger. Now, he is a Sports News Reporter and Feature Writer where he strives to add value and learn as much as he can.

